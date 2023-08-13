Derry sink Drogheda United to move into third spot

Derry City 3

Drogheda United 0

Derry City gained what could prove to be a significant confidence boost before their Europa League third round, second-leg clash against Tobol in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

Facing a defensively-minded and well-managed Drogheda United, the Candystripes netted goals on both sides of half-time, a win which saw Ruaidhrí Higgins’s side take full advantage of other results over the weekend, to move into third spot, on goal difference over Bohemians with a game less played.

Having made five changes from the team that lost 0-1 to Tobol Kostanay in Kazakhstan last Thursday, this win may well help Derry’s preparation given what was a solid defensive display by Kevin Doherty’s men.

Derry’s last league game dated back to July 7th when defeating Sligo Rovers and since then Higgins’s focus has been on the Europa Conference.

Before tonight’s fixture the manager maintained that the league match was just as important as the European fixture and he implored supporters to come out and get behind the team last night.

And that request was answered thanks to a near-capacity attendance which loudly supported the efforts of the team throughout the 94 minutes.

Higgins, therefore, will now focus his attention on Europe and Thursday night as Derry supporters hope to make another impact against Tobol Kostanay.

Well on top, Derry huffed and puffed against a well-organised Drogheda side which defended stubbornly and, indeed, this test could well prove valuable given the arrival of Tobol in a few days’ time.

The Candystripes made the vital breakthrough during the latter stages of the first half.

Drogheda were happy to sit back in numbers and hit on the break, the opening exchanges were lively with the end-to-end play certainly making the game exciting on occasions.

Indeed, on one such break in the 12th minute the visitors really should have broken the deadlock.

A high ball from Drogheda goalkeeper Andrew Wogan dropped deep into the Derry half and as the Derry defence failed to deal with the situation, Kyle Robinson gained possession before sending a low cross into the six yards box giving striker Adam Foley what appeared a simple chance.

However, Foley fluffed his lines when the effort was blocked at close quarters much to the dismay of the attendance.

Alert Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher somehow managed to get a block on the shot and the chance was lost.

However, four minutes before the break Drogheda were caught napping when Duffy put his side deservedly into the driving seat following a superb run and pass down the left flank.

Having controlled the ball when heading it forward, the pacy winger scampered clear and intelligently squared the ball to the well-placed Jordan McEneff, who gleefully drilled it home from 16 yards.

It was an excellent solid strike low into the net giving Wogan no chance.

That goal was expected to settle the Candystripes but after the break it was Drogheda who went close to equalising within five minutes.

A superb delivery from the left by Conor Kane was met by Foley but he failed to get his header on target and another glorious chance was lost.

Duffy was sent racing forward in the 55th minute but his low cross into the danger area was intercepted by Wogan before O’Reilly could reach it.

At the other end Cameron McJannet played a captain’s role when blocking another effort from Foley after Ciaran Coll’s header had been misdirected.

On the hour the home side made three substitutions in an effort to close the game out and one of those subs. Paul McMullan flashed a shot narrowly wide of the target within four minutes of his arrival.

McMullan again proved positive when his cut-back dropped into the path of Coll, whose shot screamed narrowly wide of Wogan’s goal.

While the home side enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball, particularly in the second half, with just one goal between the side’s nothing could be taken for granted and, to be fair, Drogheda refused to give up the ghost.

That said, substitute striker Jamie McGonigle made the game safe for Derry with five minutes remaining.

The Dungiven man delighted the big crowd when he latched on to Will Patching’s pass to drive the ball past the advancing Wogan.

And Duffy had the final say when he netted Derry’s third goal, curling a low shot beyond the reach of Wogan as the celebrations continued.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce , S. MEleney (Connolly, 84), McJannet, Coll; Diallo (Patching 60), O’Reilly ; B.Kavanagh (P. McEleney, 60), McEneff , (McMullan, 60), Duffy; Mullan (McGonigle, 70).

DROGHEDA UNITED: Wogan Heeney, Egan, Keeley, Kane; Deegan, Brennan; Foley (McNally, 68), Markey , Rooney (Davis, 84); Robinson 6 (Noone, 60).

Referee: E O’Shea.