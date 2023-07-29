France edge Brazil as late header decides World Cup clash

Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring the first goal for France in their win over Brazil at the Women's World Cup. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

France 2 Brazil 1

Wendie Renard’s header seven minutes from time earned France a dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Saturday as Herve Renard’s side picked up their first win in Group F of the Women’s World Cup.

The defender met Selma Bacha’s corner with a firm downward header that bounced back up off the turf and beyond goalkeeper Leticia to give the French all three points after opening their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica last Sunday.

“We’re delighted with the win today,” said Eugenie Le Sommer, who scored France’s opener in the first half. “We were up against a brick wall after the draw against Jamaica.

“What for us is the most important was to take the three points today.

“Nothing was perfect, however I think that the game plan was stuck to and the most important thing for us was to come away with the win.”

France move on to four points from their first two games, one point ahead of a Brazilian side who had kicked off the tournament with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Panama.

Le Sommer, France’s all-time leading scorer, gave her side the perfect start in the 17th minute, moments after seeing Leticia keep out her first effort at full stretch.

But there was little the Brazilian goalkeeper could do about Le Sommer’s opener as she steered her header in after Sakina Karchaoui’s arcing ball from deep on the left was headed back across goal by Kadidiatou Diani.

The Brazilians squandered the opportunity to level midway through the first half when Adriana shot wildly off target having set her sights on the top corner following Debinha’s lay-off.

It took until the 58th minute for Pia Sundhage’s side to equalise, with Debinha pouncing to calmly slot beyond Pauline Peyraud-Magnin after Kerolin’s initial attempt was deflected into the striker’s path by Le Sommer.

But with seven minutes remaining France’s increased pressure paid off when Renard thumped her header into the Lang Park turf and the ball bounced beyond Leticia to earn her team a much-needed victory.

Sweden 5 Italy 0

A three-goal blitz just before halftime helped Sweden to a dominant 5-0 win over Italy in Wellington on Saturday as they booked their spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages with a match to spare.

Amanda Ilestedt scored the first of her two goals in the 39th minute when she got up well to head home Jonna Andersson’s corner and further efforts from Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius inside seven minutes ended the match as a contest.

Centre half Ilestedt found the net once again shortly after halftime, her third of the tournament, and substitute Rebecka Blomqvist completed the rout in stoppage time.

“I’m impressed, it’s not the first time I’m impressed by these players by the way,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson told reporters. “It’s ingrained in their mentality somewhere to just keep going.”

Italy dominated possession early on but could not deal with the Swedish aerial threat at corners and the 2003 runners-up handed them their worst defeat in a World Cup match.

Panama 0 Jamaica 1

Jamaica defender Allyson Swaby scored from a sharp header to steer her side to a 1-0 win against Panama in Perth on Saturday, keeping alive the Caribbean side’s hopes of advancing to the next round of the Women’s World Cup.

Panama, who have yet to open their account having lost earlier to Brazil 4-0, cannot progress ahead of France and Jamaica who lead Group F with four points.