Ireland v Canada: Live updates from World Cup Group B

Before Ireland v Canada, it’s time to settle the clash of the songs, writes Ed Power. Sweetlemondae’s Turn the World and Zrazy’s Come on Ireland will be blaring out today. Which is better? He judges on lyrics, catchiness, patriotism it invokes and the video quality. Check out who wins that battle according to Ed!

[ Women’s World Cup: Before Ireland v Canada, it’s time to settle the clash of the songs ]

The teams are in:

Oh Canada. Christine Sinclair dropped, Chelsea’s Jessie Fleming returns as captain. pic.twitter.com/gXdjoRfvAn — Gavin Cummiskey (@Cumoski) July 26, 2023

News from Gavin Cummiskey in Perth: Ireland manager Vera Pauw threw the media off the selection scent by complimenting the impact Lucy Quinn made off the bench against Australia in Sydney last Thursday before adding “but you never know what you will get out of her.”

Pauw has included both Quinns in their starting XI to face Canada for this must-not-lose World Cup Group B showdown in Perth.

Lucy Quinn replaces Marissa Sheva in the roaming, left of midfield role while veteran defender Louise Quinn has shaken off a foot injury. Heather Payne continues at right wing back, despite a heavily strapped hamstring.

Quinn for Sheva is a logical call as the Washington Spirit player has struggled in possession since being first capped against China last February.

Both Abbie Larkin and Sheva can bring genuine athleticism off the bench against an ageing Canadian outfit.

Canada coach Bev Priestman has also sprung a surprise by dropping 40 year old Christine Sinclair, the Canucks captain and world record goal scorer (190 in 324 caps). Chelsea’s Jessie Flemming returns from injury and she will also wear the armband.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Lucy Quinn, Sinead Farrelly; Kyra Carusa

Canada: Kalien Sheridan; Jayde Riviere, Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, Ashley Lawrence; Quinn, Julia Grosso Jessie Fleming; Adriana Leon, Evelyne Viens, Jordyn Huitema

Earlier today, Spain underlined their credentials as pre-tournament favourites when they became one of the first teams to seal qualification for the Women’s World Cup knockouts with a 5-0 win over Zambia in their second Group C encounter. Meanwhile, two goals in two first-half minutes gave Japan a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Dunedin Stadium on Wednesday also secured the 2011 champions a spot in the knockout rounds.

[ World Cup wrap: Spain put on a show in comfortable victory over Zambia ]

What is the situation in the group?

Ireland lost their first game of the group against Australia, a penalty by Steph Catley after Marissa Sheva fouled Hayley Raso in the box giving the Aussies the victory on home soil. Nigeria drew 0-0 with Canada in the other game in the group, leaving the table looking like this:

If Ireland lose to Canada, then they will be out of the World Cup if Australia avoid defeat against Nigeria, who are playing on Thursday in Brisbane. If Ireland draw with Canada, then a victory over Nigeria in the last group game would give them a chance of qualifying for the last 16, depending on other results. If Ireland beat Canada, then they will put themselves in a strong position in the group before the final game.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s game against Canada in the Women’s World Cup Group B, Ireland’s second game of the group. The first one did not go to plan, with Ireland falling to defeat against the hosts Australia by a single goal. The result puts pressure on this one. Ireland simply can’t afford to lose, a draw is a must and a victory would be nice. But it will not be an easy task against Olympic champions Canada, who are ranked seventh in the Fifa rankings.

Ireland have been boosted by news that defender Louise Quinn is available after coming through training. Manager Vera Pauw had been concerned about a foot injury suffered by Irish centre back and she will be key to stopping the talented Canadians. “We are a bit concerned, we think that she can play but we are always honest also. She is going to train and we will see how far she gets,” said Pauw. Canada’s star midfielder Jessie Fleming is expected to be back in the starting line-up after missing the first game through injury and will be one to watch out for.

Kickoff at Perth Rectangular Stadium is at 1pm Irish time.