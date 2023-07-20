Rep of Ireland 0 Australia 1: Irish narrowly beaten on Women’s World Cup debut

Australia 1 Republic of Ireland 0

One moment of purity was needed to salvage a point. On 70 minutes Katie McCabe almost curled a corner beyond Mackenzie Arnold. Worth a look. Other inswingers tested Arnold but - reality bites - Ireland had two shots on target in their first World Cup outing.

Both belonged to McCabe. She needs more space to weave her magic. There is still time. Canada and Nigeria will have taken notice.

The Steph Catley spot kick that decided this utterly unique tournament opener came at the worst possible moment for Ireland. Catley, the unexpected Australia captain in place of the injured Sam Kerr, buried the ball to the net eight minutes into the second half. Courtney Brosnan had no chance.

On this night of collective excellence, Marissa Sheva’s individual mistake was hard to stomach. Sheva was caught the wrong side and clearly shoved Hayley Raso just as the host nation was beginning to doubt themselves.

The contest ended with Megan Connolly and McCabe torturing the Sydney crowd as their high, looping corners ultimately came to nothing.

At the death, the very last swing, Abbie Larkin found McCabe in the box. The skipper got the ball out of her feet but a tame shot was easily claimed by the Matildas’ goalie.

Respect earned on the world stage, but nul points. On to Perth and the Canadians.

Before Australia and Ireland teams appeared from the tunnel, Olé, Olé, Olé rang around the former Olympic colosseum. There were plenty of exiles among the 75,784 crowd. The Irish like to sing, say people Down Under. It is true, they like to sing about belligerent resistance to a superior force.

That was this game: dangerous, direct Matildas met in the danger zone by Louise Quinn’s sturdy back five. Nobody was left alone on this chilly night.

An hour before kick-off the locals were sucker punched. News filtered through that Kerr - a national icon, the face of their home World Cup - hurt her calf training Wednesday evening.

The air was sucked out of the city. Quickly filled by an aggressive green brigade. The subs were already out and at the end of the Australian line stood Sam Kerr.

In bits.

Catley walked the team out. A lifetime waiting for a moment and it slips from Kerr’s grasp at the eleventh hour. The highest paid female footballer on earth, banking $3.4 million Australia dollars this year (thanks to Nike), was suddenly on the outside looking in.

Nobody wanted or could have imagined such a twist a fate.

The Irish know all about facing Australians on their own patch. You play the crowd, the ref, the moment. You need steely characters like McCabe and Quinn. Uncompromisingly gifted operators like Denise O’Sullivan and Sinead Farrelly. You need Niamh Fahey acting like she was back in Galway maroon on All Ireland final Sunday.

You need to do more than just stay in the fight.

Ireland came looking for trouble.

The loss of Kerr, a sporting tragedy, was quickly put in context when the tournament paused for one minute before kick-off to remember the victims of a lone gunman in Auckland earlier this morning.

Stephanie Catley celebrates her penalty against Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images

Outwardly, the Matildas had no issue with the loss of their leader, high fiving their way into the arena. Ireland jogged out normally. No gimmicks. Just ready.

Oddly, Kerr spoke cogently about the hosts “playing their own game” at yesterday’s press conference, after she had been hurt, although coach Tony Gustavsson made a cryptic reference to the issue.

Kerr could be out of the tournament. The calf needs to be reassessed after Nigeria on July 27th. Mary Fowler, age 20, slipped into the side and Australia stuck to a specific plan.

Heather Payne is not a right back by trade so Cortnee Vine stayed wide left, controlled the switch pass and ran at the Ballinasloe native. To Payne’s credit, she disposed Caitlin Foord in one hairy moment when ably assisted by a Farrelly back heel.

The second obvious flaw in this Irish outfit is Sheva. The former Penn State athlete does not appear to have a natural position and she cannot pass under the slightest pressure. It still makes no sense to select the American over Jamie Finn. This invited Ellie Carpenter to pin down Katie McCabe at left back where she had the uncomfortable Megan Connolly for company.

Connolly is a quality midfielder but a makeshift centre half. When Quinn had to race across to cut out an early Carpenter cross, the wonder was how long the low green block could survive.

McCabe refused to be hemmed in. Racing onto possession, as Ruesha Littlejohn looked after the fort, Brazilian referee Diane Muniz deemed a free-kick as punishment enough when Raso upended her.

Kyra Carusa was busy up front. The ball stuck to her toe but the overlapping support was non-existent.

Denise O’Sullivan was her usual clever, nimble self among taller Australians but Ireland were cautious on purpose. They could see the Aussie ploy. Foord was dying for a piece of Payne or Niamh Fahey but the right side stayed connected.

Chances were rare. Carusa wasted one when gifted a straight run at Clare Hunt with 40 yards of green in behind the defender.

McCabe took the air out of the contest on 37 minutes by staying down after contact with Carpenter. Huddles all round. When play resumed McCabe cut Ruso in half, winning the ball. Play on.

There was no prisoners. O’Sullivan was unlucky to be booked for fouling Kyra Cooney-Cross. The Brazilian official appeared to react to the Cork lady’s choice words rather than the deed.

The South American missed Katrina Gorry’s retaliatory hack.

Ireland sprinted off at the break just as Olivia O’Toole strolled past the press box. “Now we are going to win 1-0,” the Dubliner promised.

The best goalscorer Ireland ever knew, if only O’Toole was out there. Ringend teenager Abbie Larkin appeared late, proving she has a bright future, ideally starting in Perth next Wednesday.

On they go.

Australia: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United); Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Clare Hunt (Western City Wanderers), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City), Steph Catley (Arsenal); Hayley Raso (Manchester City), Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby IF), Katrina Gorry (Vittsjö GIK), Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC); Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Manchester City). Substitutions: Emily van Egmond (San Diego Waves ) for Vine (75), Polkinghorne (Vittsjö GIK) for Fowler (84)

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan (Everton); Heather Payne (Unattached), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Megan Connolly (Unattached), Katie McCabe (Arsenal, capt); Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached); Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit); Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses). Substitutions: Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers) for Sheva, Lucy Quinn for Farrelly (both 63), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United) for Carusa (88).

Referee: Edina Alvez (Brazil).