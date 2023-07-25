Ireland defender Louise Quinn available for World Cup clash with Canada after coming through training

Louise Quinn is in line to play in the Republic of Ireland’s vital World Cup Group B game against Canada in Perth on Wednesday (kick-off 1pm Irish time) after coming through full contact training on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ireland manager Vera Pauw had sounded a cautious tone in her press conference ahead of the final training session.

“We are a bit concerned, we think that she can play but we are always honest also. She is going to train and we will see how far she gets,” said Pauw.

Quinn, who has 106 caps and 15 goals, damaged her foot in the latter stages of last Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Australia in Sydney.

Heather Payne wore strapping on a leg during the final training session as a precaution due to a tight hamstring.

Ireland face the Olympic champions on Wednesday needing at least a point to qualify from Group B.