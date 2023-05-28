PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico in intensive care after horse riding accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care in Sevilla after a horse riding accident. Photograph: Anna Szilagy/EPA

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care after a horse riding accident, the club said on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed Spanish media reports that Rico, PSG’s second-choice goalkeeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla’s Virgen del Rocio hospital. According to local media, Rico was riding when he collided with a runaway horse and was thrown from his mount. He was taken to hospital by helicopter.

“He is in a serious condition,” a PSG spokesperson said on Sunday.

Rico, 29, joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the club, and has made 29 appearances for the first team.

“Paris Saint-Germain learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones,” the club said in a statement. “The entire Red and Blue community offers them its full support.”

Rico previously had spells at Sevilla, Fulham and Mallorca. He has also been capped once for Spain in 2016, and was part of the squad for Euro 2016.

“Lots of strength and speedy recovery, @sergiorico25″ Sevilla said in a message posted to Twitter.

PSG clinched a record 11th French league title after drawing 1-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday. Rico had returned to Spain for a visit after the title celebrations.