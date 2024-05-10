IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Asylum seekers exceed 30,000; dead man’s body may have lain undiscovered since Christmas

Here are the top stories that you need to start your day including: Israel makes Eurovision final and a New York view of Dublin Portal

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt with The E Street Band performing at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast last night. The Boss is also due to perform in Kilkenny, Cork and Croke Park, Dublin. Photograph: Liam McBurney

Fri May 10 2024 - 07:45

Number of asylum seekers being accommodated by State exceeds 30,000 for the first time

The number of asylum seekers being accommodated by the State has exceeded 30,000 for the first time as the Government considers a review of supports available to those who are not in direct provision.

The Department of Justice confirmed to The Irish Times that a total of 7,667 people had applied for international protection this year as of May 7th, an increase of more than 2,500 since the last official figures of 5,162 on March 31st.

A total of 30,027 people are being accommodated (up from 29,456 at the end of April) and a further 1,825 are awaiting an offer of State accommodation, according to the latest figures published on Thursday night by the Department of Integration.

News

World

The Big Read

Portal with Dublin from New York side. Photograph: Michael Fitzpatrick

Portal with Dublin from New York side. Photograph: Michael Fitzpatrick

Opinion

Business

Sports

Martyn Turner/Picture of the Day

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Life & Style

READ MORE

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES