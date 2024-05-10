Your top stories on Friday: Asylum seekers exceed 30,000; dead man’s body may have lain undiscovered since Christmas

Number of asylum seekers being accommodated by State exceeds 30,000 for the first time
The number of asylum seekers being accommodated by the State has exceeded 30,000 for the first time as the Government considers a review of supports available to those who are not in direct provision.
The Department of Justice confirmed to The Irish Times that a total of 7,667 people had applied for international protection this year as of May 7th, an increase of more than 2,500 since the last official figures of 5,162 on March 31st.
A total of 30,027 people are being accommodated (up from 29,456 at the end of April) and a further 1,825 are awaiting an offer of State accommodation, according to the latest figures published on Thursday night by the Department of Integration.
