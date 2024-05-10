Your top stories on Friday: Asylum seekers exceed 30,000; dead man’s body may have lain undiscovered since Christmas

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt with The E Street Band performing at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast last night. The Boss is also due to perform in Kilkenny, Cork and Croke Park, Dublin. Photograph: Liam McBurney

The number of asylum seekers being accommodated by the State has exceeded 30,000 for the first time as the Government considers a review of supports available to those who are not in direct provision.

The Department of Justice confirmed to The Irish Times that a total of 7,667 people had applied for international protection this year as of May 7th, an increase of more than 2,500 since the last official figures of 5,162 on March 31st.

A total of 30,027 people are being accommodated (up from 29,456 at the end of April) and a further 1,825 are awaiting an offer of State accommodation, according to the latest figures published on Thursday night by the Department of Integration.

Judge denies Trump lawyers’ second request for mistrial in hush-money case: Judge indicates Trump legal team to blame for allowing Stormy Daniels to give vivid details about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

Portal with Dublin from New York side. Photograph: Michael Fitzpatrick

Dublin Portal: ‘Pretty cool, just don’t tell anyone you seen us dancing’: New Yorkers on the ‘Portal’ link to Dublin: Marty and Angelo from the Bronx were not good dancers. It didn’t really matter, though, because the girls whose attention they were trying to attain were nearly 5,000km away.

Companies looking to sidestep auto-enrolment by using existing pension schemes: Companies are looking at ways of signing all their employees up to existing occupational pension schemes rather than engaging with the new auto-enrolment scheme.

Almost 28 years on, Michelle Smith de Bruin’s Olympic splash continues to make waves: Last week in a provincial swim meeting in Dublin’s Aquatic Centre, Ellen Walshe smashed one of Ireland’s longest-standing national records. Walshe swam the fastest 400m individual medley (IM) by an Irish woman ever, breaking a 28-year-old record.

Martyn Turner/Picture of the Day

Bruce Springsteen’s first Irish gig of 2024: The Boss kicks off in Belfast with No Surrender, then builds a momentous set: It’s Springsteen’s first show in the North since 2013. He doesn’t say much until the band gets revving, an hour into the evening. But the songs say plenty.

