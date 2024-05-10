Ires seeing ‘exceptional demand’ as review continues

Ires Reit saw “exceptional demand” during the first three months of the year, as the company continues its strategic review of the business.

The nation’s biggest private landlord recorded an occupancy rate of 99.5 per cent during the quarter, it said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday. That was up 0.1 percentage point on the end of 2023 and effectively completely rented out.

Revenue fell 3.9 per cent as a result of asset sales completed in late 2023, Ires said, while net rental income margin was in line with the first quarter a year ago. More than 99 per cent of due rents have been collected, it added.

Ires began a strategic review of its business earlier this year under pressure from activist investor Vision Capital which had urged a break up or sale of the reit. That is continuing, the company said. Ires reached a deal with Vision last month that will see the investor gaining two board seats.

“We continue to believe the medium-term outlook for both the PRS sector in Ireland and the I-RES portfolio remains positive, underpinned by strong levels of demand which far outstrip supply,” new chief executive Eddie Byrne said. “We are continuing to conduct a thorough and comprehensive strategic review at pace, which is attempting to unlock the inherent value contained with the Ires operating platform and maximise value for shareholders,” he added.

Ires’s loan to value ratio rose marginally to 44.7 per cent, which is “well within” the firm’s banking covenants and Irish rules around a reit’s leverage.