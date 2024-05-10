CRH reports solid start to year on back of ‘positive pricing’

Construction materials giant CRH has reported a “solid start” with revenues up 2 per cent at $6.5 billion in the first quarter.

The company, which does 75 per cent of its business in the US, said the performance was driven “by positive pricing, early-season activity and benign weather in key markets”.

Reaffirming its full-year earnings guidance of net income of $3.55 billion to $3.80 billion, CRH also announced a further $300 million share buyback. The company has repurchased $7.6 billion worth of shares since its buyback scheme commenced in May 2018.

Chief executive Albert Manifold said: “We are pleased to report a good first quarter performance in what is the seasonally least significant period for our business.

“That performance was supported by positive pricing momentum, early-season project activity, favourable weather in certain regions and the contribution from acquisitions,” he said.

“We believe the strength of our balance sheet together with our relentless focus on the efficient allocation of our capital enables us to capitalise on the opportunities we see for further growth and value creation in 2024 and beyond. Given this backdrop, we are pleased to reaffirm our previous guidance for 2024,” he said.