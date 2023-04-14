‘You wouldn’t ask a child if they want a Ferrari’: Klopp backs Bellingham U-turn

Jürgen Klopp has reacted to reports that Liverpool have ended their pursuit of Jude Bellingham by insisting the club must live within their means. “You wouldn’t ask a five-year-old what they want at Christmas and if they say ‘a Ferrari’, you would not say: ‘Oh, that is a good idea,’” the German said somewhat defiantly.

Liverpool have long been linked with a summer move for Bellingham but, on Tuesday, it emerged that the club are no longer in the race for the midfielder. It has been decided they cannot justify the fee it would require to sign him from Borussia Dortmund given Klopp’s need to overhaul his squad following a disappointing campaign.

It is thought Dortmund want around £135 million plus add-ons for Bellingham, should they indeed decide to sell their prized asset in the close season, with the 19-year-old’s valuation rising since his impressive displays at last year’s World Cup. The combined package of transfer fee, agents’ fees plus the player’s lucrative salary would limit Liverpool’s ability to sign other players this summer.

“It’s not about Jude Bellingham,” Klopp said. “I never understood why we constantly talk about things we theoretically cannot have. We cannot have six players in the summer, every player being £100 million. You have to realise what you can do and then you have to work with it. It’s about how much money you have, and you work with that.

“We are not children. You wouldn’t ask a five-year-old what they want at Christmas and if they say ‘a Ferrari’, you would not say: ‘Oh, that is a good idea.’ No, you would say it’s too expensive and you cannot drive it. If this kid spends the rest of his lift upset he hasn’t got a Ferrari, that would be sad life.

“It is just a case of what you can do and you do it, and you work within that. Whatever I want, what we need, we try absolutely everything to get it but there are moments you have to accept that this or that is not possible for us and just step aside and do different stuff.”

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield last Sunday was overshadowed by the incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Andy Robertson, when the official appeared to elbow the full-back following the half-time whistle. It was confirmed on Thursday that Hatzidakis will face no further action over the matter, something Klopp has no issue with. “I think it’s been dealt with really well in the end,” he said.

Liverpool travel to relegation-threatened Leeds on Monday and will be boosted by the return of Luis Díaz, who Klopp confirmed will be part of his squad at Elland Road having been out for around six months due to injury. “He’s 100 per cent ready in training. So that’s it now,” said Klopp. “We have to reintegrate him, so he will be in the squad as long as nothing happens.”

The match will be played two days after the 34-year anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. Klopp praised Arsenal supporters for their conduct at Anfield last weekend. “It was probably the most respectful minute’s silence I have ever witnessed,” he said. – Guardian