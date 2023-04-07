US tests will help Ireland prepare for the Australian crowd and Canadians’ size

Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan are two Republic of Ireland players who have shown they can compete at the sort of level that the USA are likely to set. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

May 10th, 2015 was Mother’s Day at the Avaya stadium in San Jose and the Soccer Moms were out in force.

Seriously, the USA team walked on to the field alongside their mammies. There were tears, high fives and bearhugs as dozens of young mascots, some grannies and a few toddlers came together for the group shot.

Showtime. After every heart string was plucked, we sang the anthems and the game got under way. There was no shame in the final score: USA 3-0 Republic Ireland.

Americans do pomp and ceremony better than anyone else. Tune into RTÉ on Saturday night for more of the same as Ireland face an ageing squad in Austin, Texas.

Nobody can fully prepare themselves for the World Cup opener in Sydney, when 80,000 fans and millions around the globe will watch hosts Australia versus Ireland on July 20th. Ideally, these friendlies in Texas and next Tuesday in St Louis will help rather than hinder this process.

But back to that Mother’s Day in northern California. The temperatures were soaring. It was outside the international window so we were down multiple England-based players. With that in mind, facing the Olympic gold medallists on their send-off to the 2015 World Cup, and considering support from the FAI was at an all-time low, losing 3-0 to the greatest team ever assembled was a respectable result.

We played well but Irish goalkeeper Niamh Reid Burke needed to make some phenomenal saves. Abby Wambach was unplayable that day, as she always tended to be.

We played them again, one year later in San Diego. Just before leaving the dressingroom, Ireland manager Sue Ronan told me I was marking Carli Lloyd on set pieces. The world player of the year and there’s me, a League of Ireland journeywoman with a heavily strapped knee.

The punishment for swinging out of Lloyd at the first corner was an elbow smash to the nose. I showed well against her, played above myself and she only bagged a hat-trick inside the opening 28 minutes of a 5-0 parade. But, and this is important, not a single goal did Lloyd score from a corner as I sacrificed my nose on the altar of set-piece security.

Carli Lloyd collects her 2015 world player of the year award despite not scoring from a corner against the Republic of Ireland. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The American girls were glaringly fitter and stronger. That has not changed. They had this aura; these giants of soccer, pioneers of their sport. That has not changed either.

After seven years in the NWSL, Denise O’Sullivan can compete at this level and Katie McCabe has Champions League conditioning in her bones (and apparently her ankle ligaments) but the rest of the squad will be asked the sternest of questions.

The US are growing old together. Not that I think Ireland can win, but that’s just a fact. This summer may be their last hurrah. France, who we face in July, are a superior technical side. And,the US boast can’t boast of having the best league in the world any more. I believe the WSL in England has leapfrogged the NWSL.

But it’s the occasion that can catch you cold. This is important for young Irish players to experience. As is the physicality of the American girls. Our other Group B opponents this summer, Canada and Nigeria, are powerful, tall athletes.

All told, I am warming to Ireland playing the US twice in three days. I know how badly these days can go, but Vera Pauw admitted that a “collapse” is possible and it’s better be found out in April than July.

Fair enough. My fear is the US expose issues Ireland do not have time to fix. Because the window is almost closed to settle upon personnel and overall strategy. The Zambia game in June and the France one in July must show a settled Ireland XI. Tactics need to be clear. Any tweaks to the system happen now or never.

Tomorrow night should reflect how Ireland intend to take the fight to The Matildas. Game two on Tuesday might get ugly as Pauw, understandably, exposes fringe players to the big occasion.

Now, Australia are not a structured side like the US. They attack in blizzards, seeking to create space for Sam Kerr or Mary Fowler. The Americans bully teams with their athleticism. As do the Canadians. I expect a compact 5-4-1 line-up (the one being Heather Payne), with Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe super-close to each other.

Heather Payne could be the one to lead Ireland's attack against the USA. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It seems unlikely, but Payne at right wing back and Megan Connolly returned to midfield would be ideal.

I’m worried about the continued absence of our Liverpool trio, Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell. If Leanne’s ankle injury heals, Pauw may be forced to choose between her and Amber Barrett as the last striker. We need them both.

I don’t think Irish football possesses the resources to make do without Fahey and Campbell. Campbell started for Liverpool against West Ham last weekend, so hopefully she returns in June. Let’s not revisit McCabe at left back.

The selection of forwards Marissa Sheva and Alanna McEvoy indicates that pace and fitness will be the non-negotiables in Pauw’s final World Cup squad. There is no better place to test these qualities than two games in three days against the US.

Success in America is the sight of Ireland keeping possession. This group coped under the intense pressure of Hampden Park last year but that’s nothing compared to 80,000 in Sydney. Manage the occasion, play the game.