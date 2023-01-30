Wrexham could host Premier League Tottenham in FA Cup fifth round

Wrexham fans react after John Egan of Sheffield United scored his side's late equaliser in the FA Cup fourth-round tie at the Racecourse Ground. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Wrexham will face Premier League opposition in the FA Cup fifth round if they can overcome Sheffield United in their replay, with a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur awaiting the winner.

Ireland international John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday, and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.

Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides having not played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.

On that occasion, Pep Guardiola’s men were triumphant, and they are among the favourites for this year’s FA Cup, having last lifted the trophy in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United look set to have an all-Premier League clash, with West Ham in charge of their fourth-round tie away to Derby County.

Stoke host Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool with a late winner on Sunday.

Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland after the teams could not be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday, while Leicester welcome either Blackburn or Birmingham.

In the other games, Southampton play the winner of the replay between Luton and Grimsby, while Ipswich or Burnley will host Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood.

The fifth round will be played during the week commencing February 27th.

FA Cup fifth-round draw

Southampton v Luton or Grimsby

Leicester v Blackburn or Birmingham

Stoke v Brighton

Wrexham or Sheff Utd v Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds

Bristol City v Manchester City

Manchester United v Derby or West Ham

Ipswich or Burnley v Sheff Wed or Fleetwood

Ties to be played during w/c February 27th.