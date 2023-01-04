Jamie Mullins signs for Brighton from Bohs

Brighton have snapped up another young Irish player from Bohemian FC as Jamie Mullins makes the move to the south coast of England for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder joins Evan Ferguson as the second Bohs player in recent years to join the Premier League outfit.

We're pleased to confirm the signing of Jamie Mullins from @BFCDublin, subject to international clearance. ✍️



The 18-year-old leaves Dalymount having penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the Seagulls. He made 32 first team appearances, including 17 last season. He scored on his debut vs Longford Town aged 16.

“I can’t wait to get started,” said Mullins upon the announcement of the move. “I played alongside Evan Ferguson at Bohemians and we know each other really well.

“We spoke a lot about what Brighton has to offer young players and the pathway they have, so it made it a really easy decision to join.”