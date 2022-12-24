Three unwise men: ‘Twas the night before Christmas...

Come on you reds: Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Gary Neville

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house,

The accents were squabbling – Cork, Manc and Scouse.

There was Carragher and Neville and obviously Roy Keane,

And their dudgeon was high, and their language obscene.

READ MORE

◊♦◊

“How the *%^& can you say that? You’re a right *%^&ing fool.”

Roy roared this at Gary, who rocked on his stool.

“Don’t start on me, mate,” was Neville’s retort.

“It’s not life or death here – we’re just talking sport.”

◊♦◊

“Calm down the pair of you,” Jamie jumped in.

“Either kiss and make up now or get in the bin.”

“GO *%^& YOURSELF, CARRA,” screamed Gary and Roy,

And Jamie went quiet, a good little boy.

◊♦◊

Here was the problem – the lads were wound up.

They’d spent the past month at the Qatar World Cup.

There’d been days in the desert and nights in the bars

And it all took its toll and they came home with scars.

◊♦◊

There’d been talk about protests and what it all meant,

Of cash and backhanders and where it all went.

Talk about cultures, talk about gays,

Of yer man Infantino, his tedious ways.

◊♦◊

There was also some football, conveniently for Fifa,

England won 6-2 at Stadium Khalifa.

The ITV panel was buzzing and rocking,

Until Roy nailed Iran with a single word: “Shocking.”

◊♦◊

There were goals for Ronaldo, some his and some not.

And Messi scored seven, with four from the spot.

Giroud and Mbappé scored bagfuls for France

And Roy got annoyed at Brazilians who dance.

◊♦◊

He was generally okay though, amused by it all,

Until England went two up on poor Senegal.

Harry Kane scored and Neville just lost it.

But Keane didn’t flinch, so cool he looked frostbit.

◊♦◊

Everyone wondered what he wrote in his notes

While Wrighty and Gary were clearing their throats.

It was all quite straightforward, he simply wrote down:

“How much longer will I have to work with this clown?”

◊♦◊

The weeks trundled by and England went out,

And Neymar stopped dancing, no more twist or shout.

Croatia were dogged, Morocco were fun

But when it all ended, there was only one.

◊♦◊

It was Messi’s World Cup and he got the glory,

The best final ever, a beautiful story.

And everyone came home, exhausted and wrecked,

Ready to rest and take time to reflect.

◊♦◊

Until Jamie popped up in the trio’s WhatsApp,

Refreshed and relaxed and just up from a nap.

He’d had the month off, not giving a fig,

No travel, no Qatar and no TV gig.

◊♦◊

“All right lads!” he chirped as he welcomed them back.

Neither replied as they’d both hit the sack.

But Jamie persisted, he was keen as could be

To get back in studio, Sky Sports’ Big Three.

◊♦◊

So he took out his phone and he started to type.

The boys needed lifting, they needed some hype.

“No time for lounging or World Cup fatigue,

“It’s back to the grindstone, the Premier League!”

◊♦◊

That got a reaction – Roy said: “You what?!”

Jamie said: “You’re back on.” And Roy said: “I’m not!”

And Gary chimed in, crying: “Give us a break!

“Don’t put us together, at least for my sake.”

◊♦◊

This could get nasty so Jamie thought quick.

“I know what I’ll do now, I’ll channel Saint Nick.”

He went back to them both with a trick up his sleeve,

And sent them an invite: his house, Christmas Eve.

◊♦◊

They both turned up grumbling – “Why the *%^& are we here?”

“Belt up, lads,” said Carra, “Have Christmas good cheer!”

And though they were grouchy and grumpy and gruff,

They heard Jamie out, as they liked him enough.

◊♦◊

“I know it’s been tense and I know it’s been hard.

“The World Cup was long and you went every yard.

“But life’s getting better, it’s all looking up,

“At least you weren’t stuck with the Carabao Cup.”

◊♦◊

He fed them and schmoozed them and got them together,

But both were still close to the end of their tether.

They couldn’t believe there wasn’t a pause,

No time for festivities, no Santa Claus.

◊♦◊

“This is bullshit,” said Roy. “It’s absolute nonsense.

“Whoever has done this has no *%^&ing conscience.

“Tell you this much for nothing – whatever occurs,

“There’s no way I’m working at Brentford v Spurs.”

◊♦◊

That was all Jamie needed, his opening was clear

He said, “Don’t worry Roy, they’re not that severe.

“You can both have the week off, take your sweet time.

“The Boxing Day games are on Amazon Prime.”

◊♦◊

“Stephen’s Day,” muttered Roy before letting it slide.

“No game till next Friday is doable,” he sighed.

And Gary perked up: “Let’s not let it fester.

“We’ll probably feel better come Liverpool v Leicester.”

◊♦◊

Suddenly the trio were sitting straight up,

To hell with exhaustion, forget the World Cup.

They talked about Pep and they talked about Klopp,

They’d fully forgotten that Arsenal are top.

◊♦◊

Now Haaland, now Salah, now Foden and Saka!

On Almiron, Mitrovic, Rashford and Xhaka!

Now financial doping and reffing mistakes,

On Glazers and oligarchs, Saudis and sheikhs.

◊♦◊

By the time they were finished, the lads had come round.

And Gary and Roy had found common ground.

They got in a circle and made sure to hug tight.

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!