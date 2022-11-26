LIVE Argentina v Mexico: World Cup Group C

Mexico have a proud record in World Cups of making it out of the group stage. You have to go back to 1978 for them not to make it out of the group and they’ve done it in seven straight tournaments. Argentina met Mexico in the 2006 World Cup last 16, where Argentina won thanks to a stunning Maxi Rodriguez goal in extra time. One of the best World Cup matches I ever saw, that. Let’s hope for something similar today.

The teams today. Five changes to the Argentina team that played Saudi Arabia as Lionel Scaloni rings the changes to inspire his team into life. The most eye-catching are Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister are in. For Mexico, Ajax’s Edson Alvarez is a surprise exclusion from the starting line-up

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Kevin Alvarez, Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Héctor Herrera, Luis Chavez, Andrés Guardado; Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega.

With all eyes on Messi in what is set to be his final World Cup, Jimmy Burns, biographer of both Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, spoke to Gavin Cummiskey about Argentina’s two greatest players.

“Messi is not what he was, so it will depend on the rest of the team, but if he does lift the trophy in Qatar it will probably secure his status as the greatest player of all time. That debate will never end but you cannot keep saying he is missing something if he wins the World Cup. If he doesn’t, he might be seen as mortal, to Argentineans especially.”

“From euphoria to incredulity in a jiffy” is how newspapers in Buenos Aires described the feeling in Argentina after their shock loss to Saudi Arabia. Jonathan Drennan is in Argentina and reported on the feeling there for this World Cup. “In the supermarkets, people carry stacks of pesos, knowing that they will likely need a lot more notes than even a few weeks ago to complete the weekly shop. Argentineans are carrying a heavy load mentally, and as ever, they have looked to their football team to lighten it.”

Earlier today, Robert Lewandowski was gifted his first World Cup goal as Poland brought Saudi Arabia back to earth with a 2-0 win. The hero, however, was as much goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who saved Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty and then was quickly on his feet to parry the follow up from Mohammed Al-Breik brilliantly over the bar with the score 1-0. The result means that Poland top the group on four points, Saudi Arabia on three, Mexico on one point and Argentina on zero points.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Argentina against Mexico in the World Cup Group C at Lusail Stadium. After Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening match, a defeat to Mexico would eliminate one of the tournament favourites in the first week of the competition. After Poland’s victory over Saudi Arabia, a draw would not eliminate Argentina, but it would leave them with a lot of work to do to qualify. Kickoff is at 7pm.