Dublin soccer referees to strike over weak FAI sanctions on alleged assaults

Exactly one year since FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill “promised” to protect Irish referees by doing “whatever we have to do to ensure a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse,” the Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society (ISRS) has unanimously voted for strike action.

All fixtures in Dublin, including futsal and friendlies, are set to be postponed from Friday November 18th until December 2nd after the ISRS announced a “lack of confidence in the FAI disciplinary control unit (DCU).”

The FAI has been asked to respond.

“Our members voted by show of hands – 175 in favour, zero against, zero abstentions – that we will be withdrawing our services from all football,” wrote Sean Slattery, honorary secretary of the ISRS Dublin branch. “We would like this message to be sent to all branch secretaries nationwide urgently.”

The latest incidents, following the withdrawal of referees from Dublin underage leagues in November 2021 due to an increasing number of abusive incidents, focuses on two cases when referees claim “an assault and an attempted assault” occurred.

“In both cases,” Slattery continued, “the referees’ word was not taken as fact and six and seven match bans were handed out. Our members were outraged when they heard the verdicts first hand, and also questioned how videos were now being accepted as evidence.

“They also questioned how a manager that was involved in the incident surrounding the assault, and who was then banned for six matches by the league, was still allowed give evidence at the hearing on behalf of the player.

“They also could not understand how the DCU, who we were told would exclusively deal with assault or attempted assault, were then also able to hand out lower suspensions.”

The referees’ body also expressed “no confidence that when the next assault or attempted assault occurs that they will see the proper sanction applied.”

Hill, who has refereed in Ireland, has repeatedly stated a “zero tolerance” policy will be applied to protect match officials, following incidents in 2021, specifically against a female referee and a young male referee, who was so shook by what occurred during a game that he was afraid to collect his clothes afterwards.

“I can assure affiliates across the country that the FAI will do whatever is needed to ensure the protection of all our referees - without them we have no game, plain and simple,” said Hill last year. “The small minority of players, coaches, officials and all others guilty of such abuse need to understand that.

“Our disciplinary regulations carry clear and serious sanctions to be enforced on anyone who abuses a match official and we are calling on all leagues to enforce those sanctions.”

Hill’s words are now being contested by the ISRS who believe no games is their only option.