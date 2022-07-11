Nathan Collins set to break Irish transfer record as Wolves move in on defender

Ireland’s Nathan Collins celebrates scoring his side's first goal in the Nations League game against Ukraine in Lodz, Poland back in June. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Nathan Collins is set to remain in the Premier League and break Robbie Keane’s record transfer fee for an Irish player.

The Leixlip native’s £20.5 million (€24.2 million) move from relegated Burnley to Wolverhampton Wanderers is at an “advanced” stage, according to the Daily Telegraph, after solid interest from Manchester United failed to materialise.

It could be the third significant move by a regular in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland team this summer, after Manchester City sold Gavin Bazunu to Southampton for £12 million plus add-ons and Josh Cullen, seemingly, follows Vincent Kompany from Anderlecht to Burnley.

Collins had an impressive end to the season despite the Clarets losing their relegation battle, planting himself at the heart of Kenny’s future plans with a spectacular goal against Ukraine in June.

“Nathan has established himself in the team and has been really exceptional over the four matches,” said Kenny following the Nations League window. “His decision-making is remarkable for someone so young and it’s a special goal and he deserves special credit for it. I had him with the under-21s and the one thing we know about him is that he loves dribbling with the ball – and at pace.”

Wolves finished a comfortable 10th in the Premier League with their Portuguese manager Bruno Lage now looking to strengthen his back three, where Collins would feature alongside England international Conor Coady.

Hailing from a famous football family, long associated with Cherry Orchard FC, Collins’s cousin Mikey signed for Liverpool, while his uncle Eamonn had a respectable career in the English lower leagues before becoming an agent.

The 21-year old’s rapid ascent means he should join Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in England’s top flight next season, but that could be it. Jeff Hendrick recently conceded he has probably played his last game for Newcastle United, Shane Long has been released by Southampton and Shane Duffy’s future at Brighton remains uncertain.

Irish players featuring in the Premier League dropped to a record low in the 2021/22 season, with 14 players seeing less than 10,000 minutes on the pitch, which was a stark drop from 22,000 minutes in the 2020/21 season.

At least Collins is about to join a select club. Keane’s switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Liverpool in 2008 for £19 million took the record off Damien Duff, following the winger’s £17 million move to Chelsea in 2003, with the £15 million Spurs paid Wolves for Matt Doherty the only similarly priced move by an Irish player this decade.

Until now. Collins only joined Burnley last year from Stoke City for £12.5 million. In 2000, Inter Milan shelled out £13 million for Robbie Keane while Alex Ferguson broke the British transfer record in 1993, paying Nottingham Forest £3.75 million to bring a 21-year-old Roy Keane to Old Trafford.

Record transfer fees for Irish players

Nathan Collins – Burnley to Wolverhampton Wanderers 2022 – £20.5 million (€24.2 million)*

Robbie Keane – Tottenham Hotspur to Liverpool 2008 – £19 million (€22.5 million)

Damien Duff – Blackburn Rovers to Chelsea 2003 – £17 million (€20 million)

Matt Doherty – Wolves to Tottenham 2020 – £15 million (€17.8 million)

James McCarthy – Wigan Athletic to Everton 2013 – £13.5 million (€16 million)

*to be confirmed