Ulster lose prop Marty Moore for the rest of the season

Ulster prop Marty Moore has been ruled out of the rest of the season having suffered an ankle ligament injury against Edinburgh last weekend, while Jacob Stockdale sustained a hamstring injury in the same match, the severity of which hasn’t been disclosed.

Tighthead Moore will see a specialist later this week to determine the best course of action but will miss the province’s remaining matches in the Pro 14. Dan McFarland’s side have already qualified for the playoff with one game remaining, against Leinster at the Kingspan stadium.

Ulster confirmed that “his [Stockdale] recovery will be monitored on an ongoing basis.”