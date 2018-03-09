Seán O’Brien aiming to grasp his opportunity against Scarlets

Leinster captain will be looking to impress Joe Schmidt ahead of England showdown

Johnny Watterson

Sean O’Brien: has returned from injury and will captain Leinster against the Scarlets in Wales. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Sean O’Brien: has returned from injury and will captain Leinster against the Scarlets in Wales. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

 

Scarlets v Leinster, Parc y Scarlets 7.35pm (Live Sky Sports)

Storm Emma may have aided Seán O’Brien in his quest to play against England in the final match of the Six Nations Championship next weekend.

O’Brien captains the Leinster side that travels to Wales for the refixed game that was postponed because of bad weather.

Coach Leo Cullen should be pleased. He loses centre Garry Ringrose to Ireland but gains the ‘Tullow Tank’, who has fully recovered from a hip injury.

O’Brien makes it a strong backrow for Leinster with Jack Conan also there and disappointed he’s not facing Scotland. Josh Murphy completes the trio.

Dave Kearney is the other frustrated player, who didn’t make Joe Schmidt’s Ireland panel, in a patched up side.

Coming off a bonus point win against Ulster, Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac has made one change in the backline and two in the pack.

It has been already said but the two top teams playing each other twice without their international players undermines the competition.

“After this game is played and we get the internationals back, it’s the run-in in both competitions and it’s a really exciting time,” said Pivac.

“Leinster have a lot of threats, we know that, and we’re going to have to be on our game to get a result.”

James Lowe is one of those threats along with Kearney and the pace of Barry Daly on the right wing. Twins Ed and Bryan Byrne with Michael Bent should provide a solid platform in the pack

But four-times capped winger for England, Tom Varndell, who is on a short term contract until the end of the season, is on the Scarlets bench.

Just three points separate the sides at the top of Conference B with the Scarlets looking to maintain a proud home record in the league which stretches back to the opening game of last season.

LEINSTER: D Kearney, B Daly, R O’Loughlin, N Reid, J Lowe, R Byrne, N McCarthy; E Byrne, B Byrne, M Bent, R Molony, S Fardy, J Murphy, S O’Brien (c), J Conan. Replacements: J Tracy, P Dooley, A Coyle, M Kearney, M Deegan, C Rock, C Frawley, A Byrne.

SCARLETS: T Williams, I Nicholas, P Asquith, S Hughes (c), R Conbeer, D Jones, J Evans, P Price, R Elias, W Kruger, S Cummins, D Bulbring, T Beirne, J Macleod, W Boyde. Replacements: E Phillips, R Fawcett, S Gardiner, J Helps, L Rawlins, D Smith, I Hughes, T Varndell

Referee: N Owens (WRU)

Verdict: Scarlets win

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.