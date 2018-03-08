Francois Trinh-Duc replaces Lionel Beauxis in France XV
Mathieu Bastareaud continues at outside centre for Saturday’s visit of England
France have replaced Lionel Beauxis with the more experienced Francois Trinh-Duc for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England in Paris.
The change at outhalf that sees the playmakers swap roles between the bench and starting XV is the only adjustment to the matchday 23 selected for the 34-17 victory over Italy.
Giant Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud continues at outside centre in a team led by hooker Guilhem Guirado.
France: H Bonneval; B Fall, M Bastareaud, G Doumayrou, R Grosso; F Trinh-Duc, M Machenaud; J Poirot, G Guirado (capt), R Slimani, P Gabrillagues, S Vahaamhina, W Lauret, Y Camara, M Tauleigne. Replacements: A Pelissie, D Priso, C Gomes, R Taofifenua, K Galletier, B Couilloud, L Beauxis, G Fickou.