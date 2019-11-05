Munster confirm ‘advanced discussions’ with De Allende and Snyman

World Cup winners set to join the province from next season

RG Snyman celebrates with South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus after the Rugby World Cup final victory over England in Yokohama. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

RG Snyman celebrates with South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus after the Rugby World Cup final victory over England in Yokohama. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Munster coach Johann van Graan confirmed that the province are in “advanced discussions” with South African World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman but that neither signing has been confirmed.

Centre De Allende and secondrow Snyman, who are both saw action in Saturday’s final victory over England, are expected to join Munster from next season.

Speaking at a Munster press conference on Tuesday, Van Graan said: “We are in advanced discussions with both players, but there are no contracts signed at this stage.

“We are confident there will be a commitment in the future, subject to conditions, but at this stage no contracts have been signed and we have nothing official to confirm.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.