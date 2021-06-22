Leinster’s Josh Murphy receives two-game ban for unintentional contact with eye

The Leinster flanker Josh Murphy has received a two-game suspension following an incident during the province’s Rainbow Cup defeat in Glasgow at the beginning of the month.

Murphy was cited for an incident in the 53rd minute of the game in which he was found to have made unintentional contact with the eye are of a Glasgow player and thus deemed to have committed an act of foul play.

“The Disciplinary Panel, comprising Owain Rhys James (Chair), Nigel Williams and Declan Goodwin (all Wales) concluded that while there was contact made to the eye area of the opponent, it was unintentional and part of a fluid motion. The Panel concluded that a low-entry act of foul play had occurred, carrying a four-week suspension,” read a statement by Pro14 Rugby.

“Having considered all relevant documentation and evidence, including the player’s impeccable conduct throughout the process, as well as his genuine remorse shown, mitigation of 50 percent was applied, bringing the ban to two meaningful games.”