Ireland to play USA in Las Vegas this October

The IRFU have announced that Ireland will play the USA Eagles at the 65,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday October 30th this year 2021. The fixture will be a prelude to Ireland’s regular November Series of Test matches at the Aviva Stadium, which are expected to be against New Zealand, Argentina and one other country.

The Allegiant Stadium is the home ground of the NFL franchise the Las Vegas Raiders, and this fixture will be first rugby international to be held at the stadium. It will also be the second meeting between the sides this year, as Ireland will host the Eagles at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, July 10th.

Ireland have been regular visitors to the US in recent years with matches against the Eagles in 2013 and 2017 and two fixtures in Chicago against New Zealand (2016) and Italy (2017).

Andy Farrell commented: “Over the past few years we have had some incredible experiences playing in the US. We had two very memorable trips to Chicago which included beating the All Blacks at Soldier Field for the first time in our history and our last fixture against the Eagles in New Jersey was another fantastic rugby experience. We are looking forward to the game in October and to reconnecting with Irish Rugby fans in the US.”

James Ryan, who made a try-scoring international debut against the US Eagles in New Jersey in 2017 and is Ireland captain for the forthcoming July tests, said: “Anytime we have played in the US we have had tremendous support either travelling from Ireland or Irish Rugby fans based in America.

“We have been lucky to experience some great cities and stadia on our recent trips across the Atlantic but Las Vegas will be special and to be the first rugby game to be played at the Allegiant Stadium will just make it an even bigger occasion for players and fans alike.”

“It’s thrilling to host an international rugby event of this calibre in Las Vegas, and we can’t wait to welcome the teams and their fans to the Sports Capital of the World,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and president.

“Nothing can match the energy and excitement of game day in Las Vegas.

We’re confident the teams and their fans will find the only-in-Vegas experiences they’ve come to expect, from incredible entertainment and dining to outstanding attractions and outdoor adventure.”

“Following an eventful summer, this fixture is exactly the growth we’re excited to see for our Men’s Eagles, with meaningful test matches at home against top nations,” said Ross Young, CEO of USA Rugby. “Allegiant Stadium is a first-class fan experience, and we’re thrilled to partner on this venue’s first-ever rugby match.”

“Matching up with Ireland for a second time this year, particularly on home soil, gives us a lot to look forward to,” said Gary Gold, USA Men’s Head Coach. “Las Vegas has always put a spotlight on rugby, where we’re excited to follow our Rugby World Cup qualification fixtures on such a big stage.”

Ticket Information

Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 22 with public on-sale starting at 10 AM PDT on Friday, June 25.

Tickets start from $70 + fees and taxes.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005ACF1BD06533

Pre-Sale Schedule

Tuesday June 22

Las Vegas Raiders PSL Owners

Wednesday June 23 - Thursday June 24

USA Rugby Members & Partner

Irish Rugby Football Union Members & Partners

Allegiant Stadium Partners

MGM Resorts MLife Rewards Members

Las Vegas Convention & Visitor Authority Partner Network

Friday June 25

General public on sale

Ireland recent fixtures in the United States

USA 12 Ireland 15 - BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, June 2013

Ireland 40 New Zealand 29 - Soldier Field, Chicago, November 2016

USA 19 Ireland 55 - Red Bull Arena, New Jersey, June 2017

Ireland 54 Italy 7 - Soldier Field, Chicago, November 2018