Ireland trio return to Connacht lineup to face Cardiff

Pro14: Connacht v Cardiff Blues

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Saturday. Venue: Sportsground. On TV: Live on TG4.

Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan are all included in the Connacht team to take on Cardiff on Saturday after returning from Ireland duty.

Jarrad Butler returns to captain the side from openside flanker, with Eoghan Masterson and Paul Boyle forming the rest of the back row. Dillane is partnered by Gavin Thornbury in the second row, while Heffernan is joined by props Jordan Duggan and Finlay Bealham to complete the pack.

Duggan will make his first start for the province with his seven previous appearances coming off the bench.

Caolin Blade and Jack Carty start at 9 and 10 respectively, while Aki forms an exciting centre partnership with Tom Daly. John Porch continues his run of starting every game this season, forming a back three with wingers Matt Healy and Alex Wootton.

Connacht: John Porch; Alex Wootton, Tom Daly, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury; Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling, Abraham Papali’i, Kieran Marmion, Sean O’Brien, Tiernan O’Halloran.