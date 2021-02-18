Jordi Murphy to captain Ulster against Glasgow

Pro14: Glasgow v Ulster, Friday February 19th, Scotstoun (kick-off 7.35pm).

Jordi Murphy will captain Ulster for the first time as they travel to play Glasgow at Scotstoun on Friday night.

The fixture is the province’s first since January 8th, when they were beaten 24-12 by Leinster at the RDS - their first league defeat of the season.

Dan McFarland’s side are currently four points off Leinster at the top of Conference A, with both provinces in action on Friday evening.

Captain for the night Murphy is joined in the Ulster backrow by Nick Timoney and Marcell Coetzee, with Kieran Treadwell set to make his 100th appearance alongside Alan O’Connor in the second row.

Marty Moore, who makes his 50th Ulster appearance, is named in the frontrow with Eric O’Sullivan and hooker John Andrew.

In the backline Michael Lowry starts at fullback with Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy on the wings, while Stuart McCloskey returns from the Ireland camp to join James Hume in midfield.

John Cooney and Ian Madigan start in the halfbacks.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell; Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy (capt), Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Greg Jones, Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore, Matt Faddes.