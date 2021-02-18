Jordi Murphy to captain Ulster against Glasgow

Dan McFarland’s side are in Pro14 action for the first time since January loss to Leinster

Jordi Murphy will captain Ulster against Glasgiow. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Jordi Murphy will captain Ulster against Glasgiow. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Pro14: Glasgow v Ulster, Friday February 19th, Scotstoun (kick-off 7.35pm).

Jordi Murphy will captain Ulster for the first time as they travel to play Glasgow at Scotstoun on Friday night.

The fixture is the province’s first since January 8th, when they were beaten 24-12 by Leinster at the RDS - their first league defeat of the season.

Dan McFarland’s side are currently four points off Leinster at the top of Conference A, with both provinces in action on Friday evening.

Captain for the night Murphy is joined in the Ulster backrow by Nick Timoney and Marcell Coetzee, with Kieran Treadwell set to make his 100th appearance alongside Alan O’Connor in the second row.

Marty Moore, who makes his 50th Ulster appearance, is named in the frontrow with Eric O’Sullivan and hooker John Andrew.

In the backline Michael Lowry starts at fullback with Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy on the wings, while Stuart McCloskey returns from the Ireland camp to join James Hume in midfield.

John Cooney and Ian Madigan start in the halfbacks.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell; Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy (capt), Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Greg Jones, Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore, Matt Faddes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.