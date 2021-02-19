Munster recall internationals for meeting with Edinburgh

Pro14: Edinburgh v Munster

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Saturday. Venue: Murrayfield. On TV: Live on TG4.

Johann van Graan has recalled four of his international players to the Munster backline for Saturday’s clash with Edinburgh.

Andrew Conway comes in for his first appearance since December while Craig Casey, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell all join him in the starting lineup.

Mike Haley is named at fullback with Conway and Daly on either flank.

Damian de Allende is partnered by Farrell in the centres with JJ Hanrahan in the halfbacks with Casey.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and captain Billy Holland in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes form the backrow.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.