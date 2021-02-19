Munster recall internationals for meeting with Edinburgh

Four of the backline selected by Johann van Graan have returned from the Ireland camp

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Munster’s Andrew Conway will start against Edinburgh. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Munster’s Andrew Conway will start against Edinburgh. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Pro14: Edinburgh v Munster

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Saturday. Venue: Murrayfield. On TV: Live on TG4.

Johann van Graan has recalled four of his international players to the Munster backline for Saturday’s clash with Edinburgh.

Andrew Conway comes in for his first appearance since December while Craig Casey, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell all join him in the starting lineup.

Mike Haley is named at fullback with Conway and Daly on either flank.

Damian de Allende is partnered by Farrell in the centres with JJ Hanrahan in the halfbacks with Casey.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and captain Billy Holland in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes form the backrow.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.