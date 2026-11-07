Stars on show at AIL this weekend as Leinster release players to clubs

Leinster’s ingenious decision to release 30 players to their clubs, despite having 17 with Ireland, has shone a positive light on round 5 of the Energia All-Ireland League and a less favourable one on the other three provinces.

Naturally this initiative, which includes 12 senior players, has its issues, such as coaches blending sides together, while spare a thought for Old Wesley coach Morgan Lennon when his eyes glanced over UCD’s selection.

Understandably, UCD are the primary beneficiaries, with all nine released players facing Wesley in the UCD Bowl. Seven are in a pack strengthened by four contracted players from Leinster’s 50-5 win over Connacht – Gus McCarthy, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Scott Penny and James Culhane. Cian Butler and Ethan Black are Wesley’s two changes at eight and centre.

The Aviva back pitch will be interesting. Rhys Ruddock named all seven of Lansdowne’s Leinster contingent, including five who contributed to that 50-point haul in Galway, namely fullback Todd Lawlor, centre Ciarán Mangan, the halfbacks Charlie Tector and Cormac Foley, and Peter Dooley and Max Deegan up front, before Hugo McLoughlin was ruled out. Prop George Morris and flanker Barry Fitzpatrick also start. Connacht, who afforded their players a holiday this week, did not release Jerry Cahir.

Clontarf also start their released quintet, with Brian Deeny, Alan Spicer and Alex Soroka further beefing up their pack. Centre Conor Fahy in midfield, prop Charlie Ward, scrumhalf Sean Finlay and centre Dan Hawkshaw also start.

Alex Soroka will play with Terenure. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

There is an intriguing Division 1A summit meeting in Ollie Campbell Park where Old Belvedere host Terenure College. After debuts for Leinster and Munster last week, tighthead Alex Mullan and fullback Rob Russell return for Belvo, and Andre Ryan starts in midfield with Calum Dowling shifting from hooker to openside.

Terenure include their quartet, including JJ Kenny on the wing and Caspar Gabriel alongside last week’s impressive debutant Oliver Coffey. Marcus Hanan also starts at loosehead.

The champions St Mary’s are relatively unaffected at home to Young Munster. Mark McHugh recalls their one released player, Andrew Sparrow, and also hooker Jack Nelson Murray, scrumhalf Richie Fahy and fullback Conor Hayes.

The Cookies restore academy scrumhalf Jake O’Riordan, as well as lock Jamie Walsh and flanker Bobby Doherty.

Munster said their players could play for their clubs if they wanted, the result being that four senior players and 12 from the academy are lining up – Cork Con’s Mark Donnelly and Conor Ryan, Garryowen’s Max Clein and Highfield’s Ethan Coughlan – whereas others had made alternative plans.

Con also start the Munster academy duo of outhalf Charlie O’Shea and lock Michael Foy, but Ben O’Connor has been ruled out, and ditto Danny Sheahan and centre Eoghan Smyth for their trek to Ballynahinch, for whom academy backrower Jon Rodgers is recalled alongside Josh Hanlon. None of their seven senior Ulster players feature, whereas Queen’s have eight academy players in their XV and two more on the bench at home to Corinthians, who retain five Connacht academy forwards in an unchanged side.

Energia All-Ireland League (2:30pm unless stated)

MEN’S 1A – Ballynahinch v Cork Con, Ballymacarn Park; Lansdowne v Clontarf, Aviva BP; Old Belvedere v Terenure Col., Ollie Campbell Park; St. Mary’s Col. v Young Munster, Templeville Road; UCD v Old Wesley, UCD Bowl.

MEN’S 1B – Blackrock Col. v Highfield RFC, Stradbrook; City of Armagh v Garryowen, Palace Grounds; Dublin Uni. v Naas, College Park; MU Barnhall v Instonians, Parsonstown; UCC Rugby v Nenagh Ormond, The Mardyke.

WOMEN’S 1A – Old Belvedere v Blackrock Col., Ollie Campbell Park, (4:30pm); Galwegians v UL Bohemian, Crowley Park, (5:00pm); Railway Union v Wicklow, Park Avenue, (5:00pm).

WOMEN’S 1B – Cooke v Ballincollig, Shaw’s Bridge, (3:00pm); Enniskillen RFC v MU Barnhall, Enniskillen, (5:00pm); Tullow RFC v Ennis RFC, Rathoe Road, (5:00pm).

MEN’S 2A – Dungannon v Ballymena, Stevenson Park; Galwegians v UL Bohemian, Crowley Park; Queen’s Uni. v Corinthians, The Dub; Shannon RFC v Cashel RFC, Thomond BP; Wanderers v Greystones, Merrion Road.

MEN’S 2B NORTH – Banbridge v Sligo, Rifle Park; Clogher Valley v Enniskillen RFC, The Cran; Malahide v Malone, Estuary Road; Navan v Rainey RFC, Balreask Old; Skerries v Ballyclare RFC, Holmpatrick.

MEN’S 2B SOUTH – Bective Rangers v Monkstown, Energia Park; Bruff v Clonmel, Kilballyowen Park; Buccaneers v Dolphin, Dubarry Park; Midleton v Enniscorthy, Towns Park; Old Crescent v Thomond RFC, Takumi Park.