Ireland to open Nations League campaign away to Kosovo before facing Israel

Republic of Ireland fans can look forward to six Nations League matches in the space of less than two months later this year. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Republic of Ireland will open their Nations League campaign with four matches in 10 days in September and October, including home and away fixtures against Israel.

Following the Uefa draw in Brussels on Thursday evening, Ireland will open their Group B3 campaign away to Kosovo on Thursday September 24th and will take on Israel the following Sunday at a neutral venue that has yet to be confirmed.

Last year, Israel played their “home” World Cup qualifiers in Hungary due to Uefa concerns over “safety and security”.

Ireland return to the Aviva Stadium to face Austria on Thursday October 1st and Israel the following Sunday.

The campaign finishes with an expected trip to Vienna to play Austria on November 14th before Kosovo come to Dublin on November 17th.

All fixtures kick-off at 7.45pm.

Nations League Group B3

24/9: Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, 7.45pm

27/9: Israel v Republic of Ireland, 7.45pm

1/10: Republic of Ireland v Austria, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

4/10: Republic of Ireland v Israel, Aviva Stadium 7.45pm

14/11: Austria v Republic of Ireland, 7.45pm

17/11: Republic of Ireland v Kosovo, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm