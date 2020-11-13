Ireland 32 Wales 9: Ireland player ratings

15 Hugo Keenan

Whatever happened with Jacob Stockdale’s “calf soreness,” the Ulsterman’s chance to atone for his Paris mishaps turned into a massive opportunity for Keenan to fill the fullback slot. The debate continues. Rating: 6

14 Andrew Conway

Dropped until Stockdale’s late removal saw him skip over Keith Earls - an odd call considering Earls was named on the bench - but for the second match in a row the game avoided the right wing. One brilliant catch. Rating: 6

13 Chris Farrell

The big centre always does what it says on the tin. Made some decent inroads but never freed his hands but no shame in breaking even with Jonathan Davies. Rating: 6

12 Robbie Henshaw

Content to embrace the responsibility of being the leader of Ireland’s midfield, with or without Sexton’s presence, when snaffling Welsh players for an important turnover. Undroppable if his distribution continues to improve. Rating: 7

11 James Lowe

Late try proves he is made for international rugby. The defensive liability that arrived from New Zealand three years ago has been erased by Stuart Lancaster’s patient guidance, without taking away his rare ability to tear defences apart. Rating: 7

10 Johnny Sexton

Looked really good in the carry and was racking up another big score before straining a muscle in his ageing body after making it 13-3. That could be the mid-season break he tends to always need. Rating: 5

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

Snappy service and constant probing of small gaps in the vein of the TJ Perenara, the man who forced him to abandon dreams of becoming an All Black. First start but comfortably looks like the best back up scrumhalf. Rating: 6

1 Cian Healy

Deserved a try for the awareness to snap-up Doris’ lovely flick but plenty of close in brutality wards off Ed Byrne or whoever wants to halt his hunt for John Hayes’ 105 cap record for an Irish prop. Four more to go. Rating: 6

2 Ronán Kelleher

Lineout throwing has the odd wobble, but mostly excellent with hard carries making him an irresistible choice when compared to the alternatives. No place to hide at Twickenham. He looks ready. Rating: 6

3 Andrew Porter

Sent Rhys Carre packing, tail between legs, before half-time with a succession of scrum penalties that emphasised Ireland’s dominance. Best game in the green jersey so far. The loosehead discussion is shelved for now. Rating: 8

4 Quinn Roux

Eight long years ago this son of Pretoria took leave of understudying for Eben Etzebeth to join Leinster. Always, always injured, he ended up in Connacht but a muscular try here will make it hard to revert to the unavailable Iain Henderson. Rating: 7

5 James Ryan

Watch him from Warren Gatland’s perspective - this was a Lions trial against Alun Wyn Jones, but a slight dip on the ridiculous heights of the past two years might be due to wear and tear, leaving him only slightly better than most of his peers. Rating: 6

6 Peter O’Mahony

The Munster captain’s value remains threefold: physically, he will challenge the opposition (he went straight after Alun Wyn Jones), that rare timing to steal lineouts and leadership, seeing him nod towards the uprights for every penalty after Sexton limped off. Rating: 8

7 Josh van der Flier

The litmus test for any openside is an 80 minute dance with Justin Tipuric. Only the top one per cent can out work the Welsh tearaway. Van der Flier broke even but Will Connors might have earned another shot at felling Billy Vunipola. Rating: 6

8 Caelan Doris

Built for this stage. Soft hands, especially the touch for Cian Healy’s nearly try. Complete footballing number eight with all the evidence pointing towards CJ Stander and the rest scraping for the flanker roles. Rating: 8

Bench

Billy Burns had a great chance but a head knock denied him as Conor Murray kicked Ireland home with a tidy display at outhalf. Rating: 7

Coach

Andy Farrell would be forgiven for thinking the players are not listening to a word the coaches are saying at half time but, unlike Paris, none of his strategic or tactical calls were exposed. Rating: 7