Firearm and ammunition discovered in Drogheda raid

Drogheda search was conducted as part of Operation Stratus. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A semi-automatic weapon and ammunition have been seized by gardaí during a residential property search in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Tuesday.

The search was conducted under warrant as part of Operation Stratus.

Gardaí said members of its Divisional Drugs Unit executed the warrant in line with ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Louth, Cavan, Monaghan division.

“In the course of the search, a semi-automatic firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition were discovered and seized,” it said in a statement.

READ MORE

“A small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia were also seized at the property.”

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene for an offence contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was detained for questioning at a station in the north western region.

The firearm was sent for technical examination by the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau. Investigations are ongoing.