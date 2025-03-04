Grind school expansion in South Dublin sparks concern among school principals over loss of students

Chris Lauder, group chief executive of Axis Education Group, Dawn McCarron, director of admissions at the Dublin Academy of Education and Padraig Hourigan, group director of strategy and partnerships for Axis Education Group. Photograph: Maxwell’s

One of the country’s fastest-growing grind schools is expanding to include transition year students in a move which some principals fear will draw students away from secondary school in the South Dublin area.

The Dublin Academy of Education in Stillorgan in South Dublin, which has about 340 full-time fifth- and sixth-year students, is oversubscribed and has confirmed that it is moving to a larger premises in Blackrock where it plans to expand enrolment to 500 students in September.

The academy, where full-time students pay €10,495 a year, is moving to Frascati House, the old Zurich Insurance building, which is the subject of a €7 million retrofitting to turn it into a 28,000 square foot campus.

Its larger competitor, the Institute of Education on Dublin’s Leeson Street – which has 1,650 students, charges annual fees of up to €11,000 a year – is also oversubscribed.

READ MORE

Privately, some school principals in the South Dublin area complain that they are losing students to grind schools during senior cycle against the backdrop of a competitive CAO points race for entry to third level.

Some school leaders say students who leave school to move to grind schools risk dropping out of team sports and cultural activities, as well as losing a sense of connection to their school communities, although grind schools dispute this.

The Academy of Education made the announcement on Tuesday as it also disclosed that it is now part of a newly established education group comprising Independent College, International House Dublin and Public Affairs Ireland.

The Axis Education Group is jointly held by education entrepreneur Chris Lauder, who founded the Dublin Academy of Education, and investor Donagh Barry.

[ Grind schools are booming. Would they offer any advantage in a properly resourced education system?Opens in new window ]

The new group employs more than 220 academic and administrative staff and serves over 20,000 learners through in-person and online educational services, with a combined turnover of €20 million.

[ ‘We’re fully booked’: How grind schools became big businessOpens in new window ]

As part of the group’s establishment, Mr Lauder has taken on the role of group chief executive.

Padraig Hourigan – who is president and chief executive of Independent College – recently sold his stake in the company. He has been appointed group director of strategy and partnerships for the Axis Education Group.

Mr Lauder said the group aimed to “empower learners” at every stage of their education journey.

“It’s not just about preparing students for exams and getting the best results possible,” he said. “It’s about preparing students for their lives after the Leaving Certificate and developing in them the confidence, mindset and skills required to succeed at third level and beyond – whatever profession they decide to go into.”

In addition to today’s investment announcement in the campus in Blackrock, the group has ambitious plans for growth and development over the next 24-36 months.

“Our educational institutions have proven their ability to have transformative impact in their parts of the education sector, and we want to do more,” Mr Hourigan said.

“In addition to our new Blackrock campus and provision of a transition-year programme at the academy, we’re also increasing our range of postgraduate programmes at Independent College to include digital business, AI and business analytics, as well as looking to further expand our geographic footprint in Dublin.” .