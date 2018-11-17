Ireland 16 New Zealand 9: All Blacks player ratings

15 Damian McKenzie

First half he looked a dangerous threat with the few opportunities he got. But never made much ground offensively and it was Rob Kearney who won the high ball game. Replaced by Richie Mo’unga on 56 mins. Rating: 5

14 Ben Smith

Successfully won the first high ball with a tap back. Largely defensive work first half but his speed and threat on the right flank didn’t materialise. Rating: 5

13 Jack Goodhue

Good kick-chase against Jacob Stockdale to make 50 metres and earn first kickable penalty. Josh van der Flier ran through him. Defence good but little go forward. Rating: 6

12 Ryan Crotty

Peter O’Mahony ran through him late first half. Did well to hold up Kearney in try effort. But closed down by Ireland and not the threat Steve Hansen would expect. Rating: 5

11 Reko Ioane

Saw little of the ball in a first half where Keith Earls outshone him. Came good late in the match but not enough to live up to the reputation of a cutting edge. Rating: 4

10 Beauden Barrett

Ragged in kicking and passing until his first-half drop goal. He came into the match second half but was not the influence a world player of the year expects to be. Rating:6

9 Aaron Smith

Zippy passing on view but got frustrated with lack of opportunity in the first half. Little influence and back-pedalling much of the time. Replaced by TJ Pernenara. Rating:4

1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

Early doors good tackling. Under scrum pressure from Tadhg Furlong in first half. Again physically dominated by the Irish low numbers and replaced just after the break. Rating:5

2 Codie Taylor

Busy tackling at the beginning which was most of what he did until replaced early in the second half. No real impact against Rory Best in set piece or in the lose. Rating:5

3 Owen Franks

Really didn’t stand out physically. Like the rest of the frontrow they were defensively tackling much of the time until they were replaced on 47 minutes. Rating: 5

4 Brodie Retallick

Gave away one of nine first-half penalties. Result: Ireland’s first attacking lineout. No threat to Devin Toner but nicked a lineout second half. Oh that final dropped ball. Rating:5

5 Samuel Whitelock

Again dominated by Irish secondrow at the breakdown although he successfully disrupted one Irish lineout. Rating:6

6 Liam Squire

Early doors a lot of ball carrying into traffic. Lucky not to see yellow for a high tackle on CJ Stander in the first half right in front of Wayne Barnes. Injured after 32 minutes. Rating:5

7 Ardie Savea

Great defence under posts to stop Irish try first half and steal over Stander just before half-time. He could break too. New Zealand’s most effective forward. Rating:7

8 Kieran Read

No view of the leadership and binding force he usually is. Huge tackle count but not dominating his opposite numbers. Good block on Stockdale. Poor handling errors. Rating:5

Bench

There was improvement in the All Black play for the last 15 minutes, much of the credit to replacement scrumhalf Pernenara. He got the backline moving and brought Beauden Barrett into the game. Anton Lienert Brown also offered tempo and edge. Rating:7