Ben Te’o ruled out of England’s South Africa tour

Worcester centre Ben Te’o has been ruled out of England’s three-Test South Africa tour.

England head coach Eddie Jones has made three changes to his original 34-man squad, with Te’o sidelined due to what the Rugby Football Union described as a “small repair to quad muscle”.

Sale Sharks back Cameron Redpath and flanker Jack Willis, who both have knee injuries, are also out. The RFU announced call-ups for uncapped Gloucester full-back Jason Woodward, Northampton back Piers Francis and Wasps number eight Nathan Hughes.