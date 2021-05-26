Connacht’s Denis Buckley braced for Benetton test as he joins 200-game club

Prop Denis Buckley is set to join the elite 200 club when he lines out for Connacht against Benetton in Italy on Saturday.

The 30-year-old loosehead becomes only the third Connacht player to hit that milestone, following John Muldoon (327) and Michael Swift (269).

Buckley will also be rolling back the years to 2011 when he made his first appearance against the same opposition at Stadio di Monigo. He was the baby on that squad, in his third year at the Connacht Academy, coming on as a replacement for Ronan Loughney.

He remembers that introduction as the first of many tough encounters against the Italians. On that occasion Connacht secured a 9-11 victory, and to add to the coincidences, his last try for Connacht was against Benetton in 2016.

While crossing the whitewash is not his top priority on Saturday, Buckley is preparing for another “energy sapping” contest against the Treviso-based outfit, which has surprised many with three wins from three to go top of the Rainbow Cup table. And with only two games remaining, Buckley says Connacht need to win both to have a chance of making the final.

Difficult

“We know it’s going to be a tough game and we understand how difficult it is going to be, but we have a plan in place to combat them,” he says. “We know if we get two wins, we are in a great position, but it’s still a little out of our hands. All we can do is try to get the five points and put pressure on the other teams.”

Earlier this season a Bundee Aki try at the death secured a 17-19 win over Kieran Crowley’s outfit, and the newly selected Lions player is expected to return to play after an eight-week absence, during which time he completed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the international against England.

His return will be a timely boost, Buckley says.

“His influence has been huge on the group and on results. He came over as a signing and not many knew much about him. It was clear to everyone to see how talented he was, and along with that, he has a big personality that drives him.

“Everyone was so happy when the Lions team was announced. He has missed games, so it just shows how good a player he is and how highly rated he is to get selected for the Lions. I reckon he’ll be an important player for the Lions, and an important person in their group.”

Buckley’s rugby career began in Creggs and, always an avid Connacht fan, he first made an appearance for the province as a mascot.

“I remember that well. Eric [Elwood] was captain that day and I wanted to walk out with him. I can’t remember how old I was, but I was a big rugby fan before that, and a bigger one after it,” he says.

Long-lasting love

His long-lasting love for the province has kept him at the Sportsground, despite opportunities elsewhere.

“Over the years I have had one or two opportunities on the table that I seriously considered, but this is where I am from. Connacht has shown a lot of loyalty to me and I have been loyal. I really like playing for this team and I’m pretty happy with how things have worked out and the decisions I made in the past.”

Highlights naturally include the Pro12-winning title under Pat Lam – Buckley missing the final with a broken ankle. But there are hard-fought matches which are just as meaningful. The now famous win over Harlequins during Elwood’s stewardship stands out, coming after a 14-game losing run, and this season’s first against Leinster since 2002.

“When I finish my career, I will look back and remember that one well. It wasn’t known outside the group that the team changed three or four times. Originally I was not meant to be playing, but different lads got injured and the team didn’t really train together because of the times it had changed. We went up there with not much to lose and everyone went all out. To get a win, that was performance I was really proud of.”