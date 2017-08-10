Charles Piutau leaving Ulster to join Pat Lam’s Bristol side

Loss of the New Zealander at the end of this season will be a big blow to the province

Michael Sadlier

Charles Piutau: The 25-year-old played 23 games for Ulster in his first campaign with Les Kiss’s squad. Photograph: Simon King/Inpho

Charles Piutau: The 25-year-old played 23 games for Ulster in his first campaign with Les Kiss’s squad. Photograph: Simon King/Inpho

 

Marquee player Charles Piutau will be leaving Ulster at the end of the forthcoming season after agreeing to join ex-Connacht coach Pat Lam’s new employers Bristol Rugby on a two-year deal.

Ulster are believed to have explored the possibility of extending 25-year-old Piutau’s lucrative two-year contract at the Kingspan Stadium, but Championship side Bristol’s spending power won the day.

Though not a huge shock, the loss of Piutau next summer still represents a blow for the northern province who are already having to deal without the long-serving and now Montpellier-based Ruan Pienaar.

Piutau, who has played 16 times for the All Blacks, will return to England next year after having already played a high-profile season in the Aviva Premiership at Wasps prior to joining Ulster in summer 2016.

Disappointing season

The Kiwi, who can operate at wing or full-back, played 23 games for Ulster in his first campaign with Les Kiss’s squad and scored nine tries in what proved to be a disappointing season for the province, with the side failing to make the Guinness Pro12 play-offs.

Ulster’s Charles Piutau in action against Ospreys in the Guinness Pro12 last April. Photograph: Simon King/Inpho
Ulster’s Charles Piutau in action against Ospreys in the Guinness Pro12 last April. Photograph: Simon King/Inpho

Bristol are currently in the English Championship after being relegated from the Premiership last season but Lam’s squad – including Piutau’s older brother Siale which could yet again see the pair reunited after playing together at Wasps – should be strong enough to bounce straight back into the big-time where Lam – who coached his new signing at Auckland Blues – intends to deploy Piutau in just over a year’s time.

“Charles’s signing for the 2018/19 season demonstrated that we have a long-term plan and structure in place,” said Lam of signing last season’s Pro12 Players’ Player of the Year.

“We’re thrilled to have an individual of his immense quality and experience to add to our ranks.”

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.