Belvo head finely balanced top tier as they prepare to face Constitution

No team was unbeaten after a mere three rounds and now, just four games into Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League, everybody has at least one win. Further putting an unusually finely balanced and unpredictable top tier into perspective is that the new leaders Old Belvedere travel to Constitution in ninth with just eight points separating the clubs.

Con make four changes from the side that suffered a third defeat last week away to UCD, recalling George Good at hooker and Seán Duffy in the secondrow, as well as outside centre Evan Clarke and winger Bobby O’Callaghan.

Belvo, who went top after a hard-earned and prized 11-7 win over rivals Clontarf at home, recall their Australian lock Jay Legg, with Gerry Hill moving to blindside flanker, and Ariel Robles starts on the right wing.

Terenure host UCD at Lakelands Park with the sides sitting second and third. ’Nure make just one change from the team that also had a prized derby win against local rivals St Mary’s a week ago, in giving a debut to the former Blackrock SCT captain and Leinster academy scrumhalf Oliver Coffey, who has already seen plenty of game time with his province this season.

UCD sit third with three wins, despite conceding 60 in their sole defeat away to Clontarf, which rather sums up the vagaries of the top flight. Emmet McMahon brings Michael Colreavy and Andrew McGauran into the students’ backrow as well as Daragh Gilbourne and Leinster’s Andrew Osborne on the wing.

Terenure have won the last 10 meetings but only did so with the last kick in Belfield last season before edging UCD 17-15 in the final rounds of games at home.

Promoted Old Wesley, in fifth, host champions St Mary’s in sixth with only a point between them. Rian Handley starts at hooker for Wesley while Ben Popplewell is at prop in the only two changes made by Morgan Lennon. St Mary’s recall their former Australian Sevens player Michael Icely in the backrow in Mark McHugh’s only change.

Clontarf, in fourth, host 10th-placed Ballynahinch. Harry Goslin, the Belvedere College SCT tighthead last season, starts while Fionn Gilbert and Paul Deeny are restored together in the secondrow and Jackson Bevan in the backrow. Noah Sheridan starts on the wing.

Ballynahinch, buoyed by their sleeves-rolled-up first win at home to Lansdowne last time out, replace Ulster’s Joe Hopes with Josh Young in the backrow, while Mark Best comes into their midfield.

The need for a win is acute at Tom Clifford Park, where Young Munster in eighth welcome Lansdowne in ninth. Christian Foley starts in the frontrow for the Cookies and Fionn O’Meara replaces Evan O’Connell, who is on Munster duty, while the young ex-Shannon flanker Oisín Minogue starts in the backrow.

For Lansdowne, Seán Dunne comes in for George Morris at loosehead while in midfield Oisín Devitt replaces Cormac Foley, who is on Leinster duty.

In Division 1B, second-placed Trinity host Instonians, surprisingly down in seventh, in a clash between two sides who made the playoffs last season. Similarly, in 2A, fourth-placed Corinthians host the league’s most successful club Shannon, who are in eighth, in another clash between two teams who reached last season’s playoffs.

This game has been moved to Creggs RFC while Corinthians’ all-weather pitch is being installed in time for their derby with Galwegians.

Energia AIL fixtures

Friday

Men’s Division 1B: Highfield v UCC, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm.

Saturday

(2.30pm unless stated)

Men

Division 1A: Clontarf v Ballynahinch, Castle Avenue; Cork Con v Old Belvedere, Temple Hill; Old Wesley v St Mary’s College, Energia Park; Terenure College v UCD, Lakelands Park; Young Munster v Lansdowne, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Instonians v Dublin University, Shaw’s Bridge, 1pm; Garryowen v Blackrock College, Dooradoyle; Naas v City of Armagh, Forenaughts; Nenagh Ormond v MU Barnhall, New Ormond Park.

Division 2A: Ballymena v Wanderers, Eaton Park; Cashel v Dungannon, Spafield; Corinthians v Shannon, Creggs RFC; Greystones v Galwegians, Dr Hickey Park; UL Bohemian v Queen’s University, UL 4G.

Division 2B North: Ballyclare v Banbridge, Ballyclare; Enniskillen v Skerries, Enniskillen; Malone v Clogher Valley, Gibson Park; Rainey v Malahide, Hatrick Park; Sligo v Navan, Hamilton Park.

Division 2B South: Clonmel v Old Crescent, Ard Gaoithe; Dolphin v Midleton, Virgin Media Park; Enniscorthy v Bruff, Alcast Park; Monkstown v Buccaneers, Sydney Parade; Thomond v Bective Rangers, Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Women

Division 1A: Railway Union v Old Belvedere, Park Avenue; Blackrock College v Galwegians, Stradbrook, 3pm; Wicklow v UL Bohemian, Ashtown Lane, 3pm.

Division 1B: MU Barnhall v Tullow, Parsonstown, 3pm; Ballincollig v Ennis, Tanner Park, 5pm; Cooke v Enniskillen, Shaw’s Bridge, 5pm.