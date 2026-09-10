Connacht face demanding tests ahead but Lancaster effect bodes for improvement

Last season

Eighth in URC and quarter-final loss away to Glasgow, Challenge Cup quarter-final loss away to Montpellier.

Prospects

For all the pride and classily choreographed fanfare when the new Clan Stand was unveiled for the marquee fixture against Leinster last January, Leo Cullen’s men played the role of party poopers with a 34-23 win. That fourth successive defeat, and seventh in their first nine games, left Connacht in 14th in the URC table. Their play-offs hopes seemed forlorn at best. Whereupon, a bonus point try with the last play varnished a win in Zebre and Sean Jansen’s close-range match-winning try at the death against Glasgow in front of the packed Clan Stand – kick-started a run of eight wins in their last nine games to earn a play-off place and Champions Cup qualification.

Ending a 12-match interpro losing streak with a 26-19 win away to Ulster and backing that up with a big home win over Munster was crucial. In the quarter-finals, Connacht then gave Glasgow a proper fight and fright in Scotstoun despite some awful officiating.

Young players were given their opportunities and flourished under Stuart Lancaster’s watch, with Billy Bohan, Sam Illo, Sean Naughton and Harry West all having breakthrough seasons. Between them, Illo’s two outings in the Challenge Cup were the only starts which this quartet had before Lancaster arrived. Last season they had 42 starts in all.

Their attack also sharpened. The addition of Francois Van Wyk, Will Connors and Ciaran Frawley ought to further enable them to play in different ways. A second full preseason under Lancaster, as well as shaping the squad more to his liking, should only mean further incremental improvements.

Munster's Edwin Edogbo, Lee Barron and Connacht's Sam Illo in May 2026. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

The one caveat is that glamour fixtures at home to Saracens and Toulouse, and away to Exeter and La Rochelle, will prove more demanding, and a mid-winter run of four derbies against Ulster and Munster either side of Toulouse and La Rochelle will be testing. But competing in the Champions Cup will also make Connacht better. Besides, this is where they aspire and want to be.

Transfers

In: Francois Van Wyk (prop, 34, from Bath), Jerry Cahir (prop, 25, Leinster), Will Connors (back row, 30, Leinster), Ciarán Frawley (outhalf, 28, Leinster), Thomas Connolly (prop, 26, Old Belvedere), Billy Bohan (prop, 20, promoted from academy), Fiachna Barrett (prop, 23, promoted from academy), Sean Naughton (outhalf/fullback, 21, promoted from academy), Matthew Victory (hooker, 23, promoted from academy)

Out: Joe Joyce (lock, 32, to Gloucester), Matt Devine (scrumhalf, 24, Ulster), Jack Carty (outhalf, 33, retired), Jack Aungier (prop, 27, Munster), Peter Dooley (prop, 31, Leinster), Chay Mullins (winger, 24, Ulster), Denis Buckley (prop, 36, released), Temi Lasisi (prop, 26, released), Oisin Dowling (lock, 29, released), David Hawkshaw (outhalf/centre, 27, released).

Off-field picture

Could hardly be better. The Dexcom/Lancaster effect and Champions Cup qualification has heightened expectations with roughly 4,700 season tickets sold, more than 1,200 up on the previous record. Pat Lam and the Pro12-winning squad of 2016 will be part of a hospitality event before being presented to the crowd for the seasonal opener against the Stormers on Saturday, September 25th. The Champions Cup and interpro derbies should fill the Dexcom to its near 12,500 expanded capacity, compared to the 6,000 and expanded 8,000-plus sell-outs of old.

Head coach: Stuart Lancaster

It was a real statement of intent to hire Stuart Lancaster; a coach with such achievement with England. Photo: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon

The announcement in early June last year that Stuart Lancaster was to become Connacht’s head coach sent a tremor through the province and, indeed, beyond. In tandem with the completion of the €50 million Clan Stand and HPC, it was a real statement of intent to hire a coach of such achievement with England and especially Leinster, even allowing for an ill-advised segue with Racing, considering he was strongly considered for the Wallabies’ job. Lancaster’s impact was felt dramatically in the second half of last season. He doesn’t apply short-term fixes and Leinster won a double in his second season as senior coach. Cullie Tucker, now heading the Irish U20s, and Rod Seib (Leicester) have moved on, with World Cup winning Trevor Woodman joining as scrum coach from Gloucester and Kildare native Gerard Mullen as attack coach from Harlequins.

Stat attack

Underlining his immense value on both sides of the ball, Sean Jansen’s 10 tries and 219 tackles were the most by any Irish-based player in the URC last season in both categories. Sam Gilbert’s 77 per cent kicking ratio was another boon.

Set for a breakthrough

Connacht’s Fiachna Barrett in action against Scarlets earlier this year. Photo: INPHO/Nick Elliott

At 1.93m (6’ 4”) and 123kg (19st 5lbs) Irish rugby tends not to produce many tightheads of his ilk – nor does the small Gaeltacht village of Geesala in the Gweesalia peninsula in west of Mayo. Having learned the game with Ballina, the 23-year-old Fiachna Barrett came through three seasons in the Connacht academy under Andrew Browne while playing AIL with Corinthians. After nine appearances off the bench last season, with Jack Aungier moving on and Finaly Bealham and/or Sam Illo liable to spend time with Ireland, more opportunities are likely to come his way this season.

International impact

No matter his Ireland commitments, Mack Hansen will be like a new signing after just one outing last season. They might see a little less of Sean Jansen too, and not much of Bundee Aki given he is 36 in the season before a World Cup. Ciarán Frawley will also hope his move west will lead to more international involvements.

Forecast

Another top eight URC finish while performing strongly and taking a scalp – or two – in the Champions Cup would constitute another good campaign.