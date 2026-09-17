Manchester United teen JJ Gabriel favouring move to Europe enabled by Irish passport

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel after he told the Premier League club he wants to cancel his registration.

The 15-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe as his reputation has grown with academy performances. Barcelona have been keen to acquire him, and Bayern Munich are known to admire the winger.

It is understood Gabriel prefers a move to Europe, and having an Irish passport would enable that. Gabriel’s father, Joe O’Cearuill, was capped twice for the Republic of Ireland during the Steve Staunton era.

Although surprised by Gabriel’s decision, some at United felt he might not sign a professional contract as other clubs circled. United, however, still feel they may be able to rectify the matter having developed him since he joined at 11. He would be eligible to sign as a scholar when he turns 16 next month, and as a professional a year later.

A move to Real Madrid comes with the prospect of accelerated progression to senior football with their B team, Castilla, who play in the regionalised Spanish third tier.

Had Gabriel not informed United of his desire to leave, he would have been called up by Michael Carrick for the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton on Wednesday. If he had played he would have become the youngest player ever to represent the club at senior level.

“I just think we’ve got to be really careful of the whole situation,” Carrick said of Gabriel after the defeat to Brighton. “He’s a young boy, he’s 15. For me, and from a club point of view, looking after our younger players – their welfare, their wellbeing, their exposure – we’ve got to be really conscious of that in this situation.” – Guardian