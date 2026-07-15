Leinster to host Zebre for operational test event for Laya Arena

Leinster will host Zebre for a preseason friendly that will act as an operational test event for the Laya Arena at the RDS ahead of its official opening against Cardiff in October 2026.

The match will take place on Saturday, September 12th at 2.30pm, and will be the first time Leinster have played at the venue since May 2024. Leinster have been playing their home matches at the Aviva Stadium.

The stadium will be known as the Laya Arena under a 10-year deal agreed with the health insurer, while Leinster have signed a 25-year agreement to use it for home games.

Attendance will be capped with Leinster season-ticket holders being given the first option to secure their place at the event by taking up their allocated seats for the season ahead. Ticket details will be released in the coming weeks.

“A huge amount of work has gone into upgrading the venue and we can’t wait to build a powerful bond with our team and supporters as we progress through the season ahead,” Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said.