SVP to support more than 2,000 students with €3m third-level scheme

The funds go towards laptops, books, travel, course fees, accommodation and other expenses students face. Photograph: Getty Images

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) has announced a support scheme worth more than €3 million for students facing difficulties with the cost of third-level education.

The education bursaries are available as third-level colleges and universities return for the 2026/27 academic year. The support scheme was worth €2.4 million last year.

The SVP Bursary and Training Fund will support more than 2,000 students with grants worth between €500 and €3,000, depending on local funding and individual circumstances.

The money goes towards laptops, books, travel, course fees, accommodation and other expenses students face.

The bursaries are managed by local committees and conferences run by the charity. They are open to students of all ages who may struggle financially to access or stay in third-level education and training programmes.

People can apply through their local or regional SVP office or by submitting an assistance request through the SVP Get Help Page.

SVP national president Teresa Ryan said: “We believe that education is a key element in breaking the cycle of poverty and the impact of struggling to achieve third-level success is not just on the students but on their families as well.”

One recipient, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Mam was thrilled. She never had an education. If you have lived around poverty all your life, it’s a gift to see your child on the path out of it.”

Ryan added: “Our ability to support students is only possible with the generous donations received by individual and corporate donors.”