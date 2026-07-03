Rugby

Peter Dooley returns to Leinster after four-year stint with Connacht

The 31-year-old prop returns to his home province for a second spell

Peter Dooley returns to Leinster for a second spell. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho
Peter Dooley returns to Leinster for a second spell. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Fri Jul 03 2026 - 13:291 MIN READ

Leinster have confirmed the re-signing of prop Peter Dooley from Connacht ahead of the new season. The 31-year-old Birr native returns after four years in Galway.

Dooley, a graduate of the Leinster academy, made 104 appearances and scored five tries in eight seasons, having made his debut against Edinburgh in October 2014. He earned his 100th cap in a win over Benetton in March 2022.

A former Ireland Under-20 international, he joined Connacht in 2022 and went on to play 67 games before making his decision to return to Leinster.

Leo Cullen said: “I have had numerous conversations with Peter over the last number of months. It definitely feels like Peter has unfinished business with Leinster after having come through the Leinster pathway.

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“We all believe that Peter has the ability to challenge at the top end of the game and we are delighted to have him back in our squad.”

Dooley said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Leinster after four great years with Connacht. It feels like I am coming home and I can’t wait now to get started with pre-season and get back out on to the field at Laya Arena (RDS).”

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John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
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