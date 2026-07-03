Peter Dooley returns to Leinster after four-year stint with Connacht

Leinster have confirmed the re-signing of prop Peter Dooley from Connacht ahead of the new season. The 31-year-old Birr native returns after four years in Galway.

Dooley, a graduate of the Leinster academy, made 104 appearances and scored five tries in eight seasons, having made his debut against Edinburgh in October 2014. He earned his 100th cap in a win over Benetton in March 2022.

A former Ireland Under-20 international, he joined Connacht in 2022 and went on to play 67 games before making his decision to return to Leinster.

Leo Cullen said: “I have had numerous conversations with Peter over the last number of months. It definitely feels like Peter has unfinished business with Leinster after having come through the Leinster pathway.

“We all believe that Peter has the ability to challenge at the top end of the game and we are delighted to have him back in our squad.”

Dooley said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Leinster after four great years with Connacht. It feels like I am coming home and I can’t wait now to get started with pre-season and get back out on to the field at Laya Arena (RDS).”

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