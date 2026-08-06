Ciarán Murphy: The GAA owes more to women than it realises

I was talking recently to a woman who was at a “Women in the GAA” conference in Croke Park about the turn of the century. A prominent former Gaelic footballer, intercounty manager and TV pundit was the guest-speaker. After a lively Q&A session, he proclaimed there would always be a place for women in the GAA as “there will always be jerseys to be washed”.

The reaction in the room was predictably appalled, but my friend had to laugh. At least he wasn’t BS-ing them. That attitude was the lived reality for her and for many women at that time and it took a fair degree of strength to move past that particular line of thinking, as she did, and serve her GAA club as an officer for years.

I was thinking of that moment while I watched Galway win the All-Ireland senior women’s football final last Sunday. One of the key people in the development of the sport in the county was a clubmate of mine, Mary Hernon, who had served with Milltown GAA club for years before helping to set up the Milltown LGFA club in 1998.

I turned 16 that year and had never really wrestled with the idea that the girls in my national school class might have liked a chance to play sport. We presumed they just weren’t interested.

Within six years, Aoibheann Daly, a player from the club, had won a senior All-Ireland medal with Galway and that put an eloquent full stop to that theory.

Galway's Aoibheann Daly celebrates at the final whistle in the 2014 All-Ireland senior championship quarter-final against Monaghan. Photograph: Donall Farmer/INPHO

We thought there was only a certain number of ways a woman could contribute to the GAA and not enough of us fought for a different way. Generations of women had worked within the confines of the then-possible, maybe none more popular or widely respected than Margaret McConville of Crossmaglen, who died this week.

Her father played for Armagh in the 1920s and her brother Gene Morgan played corner-back on the Armagh team that reached the 1953 All-Ireland final. She saw two of her boys, Jim and Oisin, also play for Armagh, and she was club secretary for nine of the most glorious years any GAA club ever experienced, as Crossmaglen went on their never-to-be-forgotten run through the Armagh, Ulster and All-Ireland club championships.

Crossmaglen captain Stephen Kernan gets a hug from Margaret McConville after the 2011 Armagh county senior final against Ballymacnab. Photograph: Russell Pritchard/Presseye

Before that she had raised a family through the long years of the Troubles when Crossmaglen was a byword for sectarian strife. Her house was 100 yards from the British army barracks and 50 yards from the GAA pitch. She lost a son, Thomas, in 1976 in a tragic swimming accident in the Gaeltacht in Donegal. The GAA was a refuge throughout those times, but maybe it’s no coincidence it took the onset of peace for them to win their first Ulster club championship in 1996 and their first All-Ireland club that season.

Margaret spoke in the past of being unable to watch the 2002 All-Ireland final after Oisin had missed Armagh’s first-half penalty, like her brother’s friend Bill McCorry had in 1953. She knew what that meant: she had gone to Bill’s funeral and heard the priest mention the missed penalty from the pulpit. She said she didn’t even see the second-half goal he scored that ended up winning them the game.

She washed jerseys, made tea, prepared sandwiches – she did all the roles assigned to women in the first century of the GAA. But she also managed to transcend that. She served as an administrator. She was a leader in the club for generations and she died as its honorary president. It’s no exaggeration to say she walked so that today’s players could run.

Where those players have run to has been a topic of conversation this week. The All-Ireland finals on Sunday were preceded the day before by a first representative game between Ireland and Australia in Aussie Rules played as a curtain-raiser before the AFLW season begins.

Ireland's Bláithín Bogue celebrates a goal during the AFLW international match against Australia on Saturday in Sydney. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty

After Ireland conceded three goals in the opening five minutes, it looked set to be a chastening evening in Sydney. But they rallied thereafter and continued to show an incredible appetite for battle. What became clear, even when defeat was assured, was that it takes a certain type of personality to make it out there, a refusal to be cowed by circumstances.

The absence of these big players and big characters is keenly felt in LGFA dressingrooms around the country. Anyone who watched the kicking clinic that Bláithín Bogue put on for Ireland, only to then see Fermanagh toil for scores in the intermediate final 30 or so hours later, couldn’t help but draw a sorrowful line between the two.

Life as a professional athlete is not something many female Gaelic footballers can readily turn down, particularly in a new country already heaving with their non-football-playing contemporaries.

But there’s also no doubt we can make a more compelling argument to keep them at home: a more rounded fixture list; a step away from the idea that bums on seats for the All-Ireland final (in women’s football or in camogie) can paper over smaller attendances earlier in the year; and promotional campaigns that speak to the players’ lived experiences.

That’s the challenge for a newly integrated GAA whenever that happens. We owe it to the women who’ve served the GAA for 140 years to present that case as strongly as we can.