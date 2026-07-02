Nations Championship 2026: TV details, kick-off times as Ireland play Australia in opening match

What is the Nations Championship?

The Nations Championship is a streamlined version of the summer and autumn internationals that previously existed, all within the one competition, with 12 teams playing three games each in the southern hemisphere (in summer) and the northern hemisphere (in winter). With a few quirks, Fiji will play their matches in the UK, and Japan are counted as southern hemisphere for the purpose of the tournament.

What is the format?

Slightly confusingly, the northern and southern hemisphere teams compete against each other in pools but never play each other, all their matches come against teams in the other pool. The team with the best results from each hemisphere meet in the final in Twickenham in November.

What are the summer fixtures and how can I watch?

All the games are broadcast live on Virgin Media and UTV, which is quite the undertaking, with live rugby coverage on Virgin Media One beginning at 7.30am this Saturday and concluding at 10.35pm.

(all times Irish)

Saturday, July 4th

New Zealand v France, 8.10am, One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch

Japan v Italy, 9.40am, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo (live on Virgin Media Player and ITVX)

Australia v Ireland , 11.10am, Sydney Football Stadium

, 11.10am, Sydney Football Stadium Fiji v Wales, 2.10am, Cardiff City Stadium

South Africa v England, 4.40pm, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Argentina v Scotland, 8.10pm, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba

Saturday, July 11th

New Zealand v Italy, 6.10am, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Australia v France, 8.40am, Brisbane Stadium

Japan v Ireland , 11.10am, Newcastle Stadium, Australia

, 11.10am, Newcastle Stadium, Australia Fiji v England, 2.10pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

South Africa v Scotland, 4.40pm, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Argentina v Wales, 8.10pm, Estadio del Bicentenario, San Juan

Saturday, July 18th

New Zealand v Ireland , 8.10am, Eden Park, Auckland

, 8.10am, Eden Park, Auckland Japan v France, 9.40am, National Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Australia v Italy, 11.10am, HBF Park, Perth

Fiji v Scotland, 2.10pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

South Africa v Wales, 4.40pm, Kings Park, Durban

Argentina v England, 8.10pm, Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero

Juan Cruz Mallia of Argentina is tackled by England's Tom Curry. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Why are Fiji playing in the UK for their home games?

It was deemed that the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva does not meet the competition requirements of at least 25,000 seats, while travel logistics and commercial value was also considered problematic. It is a blow to the Fijians, but at least the fan zone in Cardiff will offer supporters the chance to “immerse themselves in authentic Fijian culture” before kickoff, with Fijian dress, music and cultural practices.

Who do Ireland play home later this year?

Ireland take on Argentina on November 6th, Fiji on November 14th and South Africa on November 21st at the Aviva Stadium. They will play at Twickenham on the finals weekend that runs between November 27th to 29th. Even if they don’t make the main final, there are further games to decide placings from third to 12th.