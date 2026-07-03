Man’s civil action over late father’s alleged sex assault can proceed, Supreme Court rules

Walter Beatty snr was charged with indecent assault in October 2019 but the prosecution was withdrawn after he became incapacitated. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

A man’s High Court action alleging his late solicitor father sexually assaulted him 45 years ago can go ahead, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Stephen Beatty, a medical consultant, alleges that Walter Beatty snr – a prominent lawyer who once served as president of the Law Society – sexually assaulted him during an incident in 1981, when he was 15-years-old.

During a Garda investigation into the allegation, Walter Beatty snr denied any wrongdoing. Walter Beatty snr was charged with indecent assault in October 2019 but the prosecution was withdrawn after he became incapacitated.

Stephen Beatty initiated civil proceedings against his father in 2022, seeking damages for injuries he claims he suffered on account of the alleged sexual assault. Walter Beatty snr was 89-years-old when the proceedings commenced and was at the time suffering from a severe impairment of his cognitive function.

An application to dismiss the proceedings was moved on behalf of Walter Beatty snr, on the grounds that it was unfair for the case to proceed in circumstances where Walter Beatty snr was unable to give instructions or evidence. It was also submitted that two people who might have provided evidence relevant to Stephen Beatty’s claim had died.

The High Court dismissed the case on those grounds. However, the Court of Appeal reversed that decision.

Prior to the Court of Appeal decision, Walter Beatty snr died. Two of his sons, Robert and Frank, became defendants in the case, representing their father’s estate. They brought a further appeal to the Supreme Court.

In a judgment on Thursday, Judge Brian Murray, on behalf of a five-judge Supreme Court, dismissed the defendants’ appeal, finding that Stephen Beatty’s claim for damages could proceed.

The judge found for the case to be dismissed at this stage, it must be that “no true trial on the merits [of the allegations] is capable of being conducted” because of the gap in time between the alleged wrong and the likely date of the hearing of the case.

The judge held that it cannot be said, at this point in the proceedings and with the clarity required, that a fair trial of the allegations is impossible.

“It may well turn out that in this case it is not possible to properly or fairly establish the facts. However, this court cannot at this point predict what facts can and cannot be established in evidence,” he said.

Murray held that a judge, in determining the facts of the case, must decide whether the material before the court affords a basis for the making of any decision.

He said that a trial judge has “extensive powers” to ensure that a defendant disadvantaged by a significant lapse in time between the action and the events complained of does not suffer “an unjust result”.

The judge said that the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal “in no sense” rules out the possibility that the High Court will find that the case is statue-barred.

It was also still possible for the High Court to decide that the evidence available at the time of any trial of the case is such that a trial cannot proceed, the judge noted.

“If, at the hearing of this case it transpires that the only admissible evidence of the alleged wrongdoing is the plaintiff’s own assertions as to what occurred, then by reason of the passage of time and the death of Walter Beatty snr and any other possible witness to the alleged events, it is hard to see that the trial judge would have any option but to dismiss the action. It is not, at this point, clear that this will be the case,” the judge said.

Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell, Judge Iseult O’Malley, Judge Gerard Hogan and Judge Aileen Donnelly agreed with Murray’s judgment.