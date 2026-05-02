Ulster move to avert frontrow crisis for crucial Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter

Ulster's Jude Postlethwaite is challenged by Sam Prendergast of Leinster in their URC game at Affidea Stadium, Belfast on April 17th. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Challenge Cup semi-final: Ulster v Exeter Chiefs, Affidea Stadium, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports

Australian prop Angus Bell and Ireland centre James Hume have lost their battle to be fit for Ulster’s European Challenge Cup semi-final against the Exeter Chiefs in Belfast on Saturday.

It is Ulster’s first home knockout European semi-final since 1999 and their first home last-four tie in any competition in 13 years.

Bell lasted only seven minutes against Leinster in the league game a fortnight ago before leaving the pitch on a medical cart with a foot injury, while in the same game Hume departed two minutes later with a neck problem.

Sam Crean will start at loosehead prop and, with Ireland A prop Scott Wilson injured, Eric O’Sullivan has recovered from back spasms to take his place on the bench and avert a crisis in the frontrow.

Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole complete the starting frontrow.

Jude Postlethwaite has recovered from a hand injury and deputises for Hume in the centre beside Stuart McCloskey.

Coach Richie Murphy makes 14 changes to the side that failed to take any match points against Munster at Thomond Park last week with fullback Michael Lowry the only player retained in the starting line up from Limerick.

It has been two decades since Ulster lifted silverware and captain Iain Henderson wants to be the northern province’s first captain to lift a trophy since Justin Harrison in 2006.

[ Home Challenge Cup semi-final presents ‘massive opportunity’ for Ulster, says Richie MurphyOpens in new window ]

“You can always let yourself dream – it’s been 20 years this season since there’s been a trophy. I remember before talking about thinking I’d love to win something with Rory [Best], I’d love to win something with the guys who were here before,” said Henderson.

“Now it’s flipping its head, I’d love to win something, to have this young group of lads spark something for them and let those guys get a taste of it early in their career.”

Cormac Izuchukwu joins Henderson in the engine room, with David McCann, Nick Timoney and Juarno Augustus in the backrow.

Behind the scrum Nathan Doak and Jack Murphy are at halfback, Jacob Stockdale and Zac Ward are on the wings but there is no place for Werner Kok.

ULSTER: Mike Lowry; Zac Ward, Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Sam Crean, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Iain Henderson (capt), Cormac Izuchukwu; Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom McAllister, Charlie Irvine, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy.

EXETER CHIEFS: Ben Hammersley; Campbell Ridl, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; Harvey Skinner, Steve Varney; Scott Sio, Max Norey, Bachuki Tchumbadze; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Christ Tshiunza, Ross Vintcent.

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Rus Tuima, Finn Worley-Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Nick Lilley.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra).