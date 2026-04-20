Rugby

Leinster forward trio to be assessed for availability for URC clash later in week

Decision yet to be made on Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter ahead of game with Benetton

Leinster's Andrew Porter. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Leinster's Andrew Porter. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Mon Apr 20 2026 - 14:431 MIN READ

Leinster picked up no new injuries in their United Rugby Championship (URC) 29-21 win over Ulster in Belfast last Friday but must wait until later in the week for assessments on some key players.

Number eight Caelan Doris, flanker Josh van der Flier and prop Andrew Porter, who were not involved in the game against Ulster, are all due to be assessed with a decision on their availability to be made closer to the time of their match against Benetton [KO 7.45pm] on Saturday in Stadio Monigo.

There were no further updates on Ryan Baird, James Lowe, Jack Boyle, Jordan Larmour, Diarmuid Mangan, Paddy McCarthy, Alex Usanov or RG Snyman, who will not play again this season.

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Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times
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