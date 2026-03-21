Glasgow open up daylight at top of URC table as Leinster’s top two ambitions take a hit

Glasgow Warriors' Macenzzie Duncan celebrates a try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against Leinster at Scotstoun. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

URC: Glasgow Warriors 38 Leinster 17

A second consecutive URC defeat for Leinster and their fifth of the season overall has left Leo Cullen’s side facing a battle to finish in the top two for the playoffs.

After Ulster’s defeat to Connacht on Friday night, Leinster had the opportunity to leapfrog Glasgow at the top of the table. Instead, Franco Smith’s Warriors extended their lead over the defending champions to nine points as they overcame the province for the first time in eight attempts.

Glasgow were irresistible at times at Scotstoun as they varied the point of their attack and, armed with a dominant maul, they spent most of the opening period in Leinster’s half.

They were frustrated at first but Leinster eventually buckled under pressure, with Brian Deeny and then Jimmy O’Brien sent to the sinbin.

Glasgow scored their first try between the two yellows, then added three more when Leinster were reduced to 13 men. Despite the returning Hugo Keenan’s converted try before the break, there was no way back for Cullen’s men.

It was the visitors who drew first blood when Rieko Ioane’s interception and well-timed pass found Joshua Kenny and the Wicklow speedster beat Ollie Smith to score an 18th-minute try.

Sam Prendergast, playing for the first time since Ireland’s Six Nations second-round victory over Italy, missed the conversion.

Leinster's Sam Prendergast chips the ball during the game against Glasgow. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Glasgow turned the screw in response and referee Adam Jones punished Deeny after his side conceded four penalties in quick succession. The hosts took the lead moments later, with a tap penalty moved into space on the left where Macenzzie Duncan finished. George Horne added the extras.

Rónan Kelleher joined Deeny in the 29th minute for a high challenge on Stafford McDowall and Glasgow’s lineout maul gave Gregor Hiddleston an armchair ride over the tryline.

Horne’s conversion made it 14-5 and Leinster’s problems only escalated from there as the Warriors’ backline produced a scintillating score that originated in their own 22.

Debutant Johnny Ventisei took Ioane out of the equation before McDowall perfectly timed his pass to Horne, who went in untouched before delivering a superb conversion.

Prendergast denied the home side a quickfire fourth five-pointer, intercepting a pass that would have put Horne under the posts, but the try bonus-point soon followed when Kyle Rowe burned O’Brien on the outside, kicked ahead and outsprinted Prendergast to touch down.

Leinster gave themselves a lifeline on the stroke of half-time, with Keenan – making his first appearance since the final Lions Test in August – beating Rowe to score, and Prendergast’s conversion made it 26-12.

His team needed to score next and they dominated possession after the restart without really hurting the Warriors, who dug in.

Glasgow Warriors' Ollie Smith celebrates scoring a try with team-mates. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

O’Brien could have reduced the deficit had he not overcooked a chip and chase attempt on the left wing in the 55th minute. Glasgow consolidated their position, built through the phases and killed the game off 11 minutes from time through Smith after three Leinster players failed to take him down.

Horne’s conversion followed and while Ciarán Frawley scored a 74th-minute consolation, Leinster’s hopes of one more to take home a losing try bonus point evaporated as Horne dived in for his second try and Glasgow’s sixth.

A melee ensued before the scrumhalf missed his conversion attempt, with Glasgow’s Adam Hastings and Leinster’s Rabah Slimani yellow carded.

The bad feeling may linger if the sides meet again at the business end of the campaign, even if the personnel involved will change. But Glasgow will take a lot from this victory if they lock horns when the stakes are higher down the line.

GLASGOW: J McKay; K Rowe, J Ventisei, S McDowall, O Smith; D Lancaster, G Horne; P Schickerling, G Hiddleston, F Richardson; A Craig, A Samuel; E Ferrie, S Vailanu, M Duncan.

Replacements: A Fraser for Vailanu, S Talakai for Richardson (both 46 mins); R Sutherland for Schickerling (55); A Hastings for Ventisei (63); J Oliver for Smith, S Stephen for Hiddleston, O Ogumtibeju for Samuel (all 72 mins); A Miller for Ferrie (75).

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Kenny, R Ioane, R Henshaw, J O’Brien; S Prendergast, L McGrath; A Usanov, R Kelleher, T Clarkson; RG Snyman, B Deeny; J Conan, W Connors, J Culhane.

Replacements: J Cahir for Usanov (7-26 mins & 65), C Frawley for Kenny, C O’Tighearnaigh for Snyman, S Penny for Connors (all 53 mins); M Deegan for Culhane (62); J McKee for Kelleher, R Slimani for Clarkson (all 65 mins); F Gunne for McGrath (67).

Referee: A Jones (WRU).