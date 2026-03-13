Andy Farrell confident Bundee Aki and James Lowe will extend contracts to take in World Cup

Bundee Aki and James Lowe are both out of contract at the end of the season. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Although contract extensions are out of his remit, Andy Farrell has expressed confidence that Bundee Aki and James Lowe will extend their existing contracts to at least take in next year’s World Cup.

Both players are out of contract at the end of this season and invariably have been linked with moves abroad given likely interest from French clubs especially. But the Ireland head coach expects them to sign extensions and stay in his plans.

“Yes, I do. Obviously, that’s not up to me to comment on, but I’m sure these things will get done down the line.”

Nor did Farrell disguise how highly he values the two players.

“They’ve been fantastic players for us, servants for Irish rugby, and will continue to be.

Aki has played very little rugby of late due to a three-game suspension which ruled him out of the first three rounds of the Six Nations. But on foot of returning off the bench for Connacht in their comeback win over Glasgow and rejoining the Irish squad last week, he has once again been named on the bench despite being a specialist inside centre.

“When it comes to big games, there’s a twinkle in some people’s eyes,” said Farrell in explaining this selection. “You just know he’s going to turn up; been there and done that as far as big weeks and preparation and all of that. And on top of that, he’s been pretty good for us coming off the bench as far as energy is concerned. I’m sure he’ll bring more of that on Saturday.”

Aki was one of the players of the tournament at the last World Cup and although he will be 37 at next year’s competition, Farrell has confidence he will still be offering Ireland a positive impact.

“He never whinges about anything. He’s not somebody who’s minding his body at all. For me, the definition of age is somebody slowing down, is somebody who’s minding their body, is somebody who can’t do what he used to do, someone who is doing more recovery, rehab, all that type of stuff. So something falls by the wayside on the rugby part that’s been so important to them like extra skill work or extra fitness work or whatever.

“If you look at Bundee or we talked about Jamison last week, as far as their attitude and the way they go about themselves around the place, they’re getting stronger and stronger.”