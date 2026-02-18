Ireland Under-20s make two changes to starting team to face England in Bath

Ireland under-20s head coach Andrew Browne has made two changes to the team to play England in the Six Nations at The Recreation Ground in Bath (Friday, KO 7.45pm, live on Virgin Media Two, BBC iPlayer).

In the pack, Donnacha McGuire will start in the secondrow, alongside Joe Finn, who moves there from flanker. Billy Hayes comes into the backrow, with Sean Walsh moving to the bench and Dylan MacNeice not in the squad.

Browne has named an unchanged backline, with Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan continuing in Ireland’s back three as James O’Leary and Rob Carney start in midfield. Scrumhalf Christopher Barrett once again partners Tom Wood in the halfbacks.

In the pack, Max Doyle, Lee Fitzpatrick and captain Sami Bishti make up the frontrow. Josh Neill – last week’s player of the match – joins Hayes and Diarmaid O’Connell in the backrow.

On the bench, Rian Handley, Christian Foley, Blake McClean, Sean Walsh, Ben Blaney, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Johnny O’Sullivan complete the squad

Ireland Under-20s: Noah Byrne; Derry Moloney, Rob Carney, James O’Leary, Daniel Ryan; Tom Wood, Christopher Barrett; Max Doyle, Lee Fitzpatrick, Sami Bishti; Joe Finn, Donnacha McGuire; Josh Neill, Billy Hayes, Diarmaid O’Connell. Replacements: Rian Handley, Christian Foley, Blake McClean, Sean Walsh, Ben Blaney, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea, Johnny O’Sullivan.