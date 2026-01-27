Andy Farrell on his Six Nations ambitions: ‘We’re hunting again. We were being hunted for a while’

The Six Nations launch is by orientation a quotes buffet, the only intangible whether captains and coaches wear their shiniest smiles or a posited indifference. Whatever about the facial expressions, eyes remain neutral.

It’s an understandable attitude that the principals adopt as they are whisked from station to station and room to room in the media speed-dating process, one that has been expanded to include content creators, TikTokers and selfie-takers; a glimpse of the future present.

In that context it was therefore a treat to sit down with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and captain Caelan Doris 24 hours earlier, in a relaxed conflab to review and preview in advance of a tournament that some view with a sense of trepidation given the current injury profile and a painful lesson or two from November Tests.

That trepidation is not shared by Farrell and Doris. The Ireland coach has always remained consistent in expressing that one player’s misfortune is another’s opportunity. And he is not oblivious to the legacy performance issues, but he won’t be held to ransom by negativity.

A first port of call is the lessons from November, from discipline to set piece, the kicking game and being more ruthless in the opposition 22. Also the times when the glass was half full, aspects of the win over Australia and the defence in general, something to which the Ireland coach referred.

The South Africa defeat shone a light on discipline.

“I could probably start with the discipline piece,” Farrell acknowledged. “That was the big story, coming on the back of the South Africa game.

“If you look back at our record in general, discipline-wise, that‘s been a point of difference for us, and making sure that it stays that way is something that we need to keep going over and addressing.

“I think, as far as our penalty count [was] concerned in the Six Nations last year, it was pretty good, but obviously the game’s changing. You seldom see a game now where there’s not a card. We have to adapt to that and work with that.

[ Ireland Six Nations squad announcement: Harry Byrne included as Andy Farrell picks squadOpens in new window ]

“We all know that you can’t play any top-level game, any club game really, without a world-class set piece. So that’s always going to be the same. The lads are gung-ho about making sure that we deliver that.

“I think another aspect of the game that we need to concentrate on a little bit, and it goes hand-in-hand with a little bit of set-piece stuff as well, is converting our chances; entries into the 22 and the conversion rate for that.

“Our defence has been statistically pretty strong for quite some time now; [it’s about] making sure that that continues to be not just that, but a dominant force that is able to get us the ball back is something that everyone will be working towards. And then getting back into our form, obviously, attack-wise.”

TV presenter Sandy Heribert interviews Ireland captain Caelan Doris and coach Andy Farrell at the launch of the Six Nations rugby championship in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Officiating has become more perplexing and head-scratching at times as everyone tries to figure out who did what to whom. To be proactive, coaches and referees met last week to discuss touchpoints.

“Yeah, you don’t always agree, but that’s just how it is, isn’t it? I get that,” Farrell said. “There’s ongoing stuff there with Phil Davies and the referees.

“We had a meeting on Wednesday morning, all the coaches with the referees, just reiterating what they’re after for the Six Nations, so that was good.”

Was it the same message as what was said in November, or different?

“No, it’s obvious, isn’t it? Space is a big thing. Safety is first and foremost, and rightly so, but space is a big one. Hence why you’re seeing a good few more penalties now in regard to offsides and things like that. That’s been well policed, so it’s something that we [must] be extra vigilant with.”

Farrell was unequivocal in his response when it was pointed out that examples of Irish players being penalised for dissent in recent club matches articulated a frustration.

“That shouldn’t be the case. We pride ourselves on being next-moment focused and being present to what’s in front of our face.

“We’ve worked hard on it over the years, and if things are drifting then we need to get back on the horse and make sure we understand that we do things properly. We’re at our best when emotionally we’re calm enough to be able to deal with whatever the game throws at us. It’s something that we need to keep on addressing.”

Ireland captain Caelan Doris and head coach Andy Farrell at the Six Nations launch in Edinburgh on Monday. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Two years ago, Ireland went to Marseilles with a pocketful of hopes without being overburdened by expectation. Farrell understands why there is a perception that Thursday week in Paris has similar overtones for some outside the squad. He’ll hope for a similar outcome.

“Well, we’re hunting again, aren’t we? We were being hunted for a while. I get why people are saying that, I do, but it doesn’t stop us from wanting to be the best team around. We have to have that type of ambition. Otherwise, what’s the point?

“It’s making sure that our standards are addressed properly and what it takes to be an Irish rugby player. If we get those standards to what we expect of ourselves in the coming weeks, then we’ll continue to do that.”

Farrell has been involved in a coaching capacity with Ireland for 10 years. There is no diminution in energy or enjoyment.

“It doesn’t get any more privileged than I am to do the job that I love. I love coaching this team. I’m unbelievably lucky to be doing what I do. I can’t wait, can’t wait to get into camp.”

Farrell was asked what would constitute a successful Six Nations.

“Winning every game. That’s what we’re after. I get what everyone says, the evolution of every team changes, and where you’re at [changes]. Everyone talks about cycles or whatever.

“Where we’re at with new caps, [and] 16 lads under 10 caps, it says a bit about the squad, of where we’re at, but there’s still an expectation. We [must] be driven to want to win every game. But what certainly trumps that is us continuing to grow and evolve as a team.”